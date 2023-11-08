Turnovers have the ability to change the momentum of a game. Whether through intercepting a pass on the wing, guarding players so tightly that the opponent throws it out of bounds or applying a full-court press so suffocating that it results in a ten-second violation, turnovers lead to extra offensive possessions and points on the board.

The Michigan women’s basketball team has been able to hound its opponents well — but the Wolverines are also susceptible to having it done to them, too.

In Michigan’s win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday, the Wolverines’ pressure led to the Mastodons losing possession 15 times through a combination of six steals, seven bad passes and two travels. When it dialed up the intensity, Michigan garnered extra offensive possessions and switched the momentum in its favor.

“A lot of (Purdue Fort Wayne’s turnovers were) due to our full-court defense,” junior guard Jordan Hobbs said postgame. “… I think that that fuels us. Defense has always been a priority in this program. And I just think that when we get turnovers that just feeds into our momentum, and it turns into offense for us. Whereas if we’re not getting turnovers and they’re scoring, it’s kind of more stagnant on the offensive end.”

The Wolverines notched 12 points off turnovers against the Mastodons, a decline from the 22 points they scored off giveaways against Saginaw Valley on Thursday. Michigan also saw a decline in steals from their previous game, grabbing six from Purdue Fort Wayne compared to 10 against the Cardinals.

On the other hand, the Wolverines gave the ball up 13 times — sometimes directly after the defense caused a turnover — leading to nine points for Purdue Fort Wayne. Although Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was satisfied with this number, she knows that her team needs to take care of the ball better in Big Ten play.

“Playing in our league — and when you think about Ohio State and the way that they pressure — (the full-court press) is something that we’ve been working on like every single day,” Barnes Arico said. “(Trying) to handle pressure and (trying) not to turn the basketball over. Thirteen (turnovers) we’ll live with. If we can have 13 against Ohio State, we will be in good shape.”

Barnes Arico is aware of the strength of her conference opponents. Improving her team’s ability to limit giveaways throughout the game is something that she believes will help the Wolverines find success — and she is already noticing improvements from prior seasons.

“Thirteen (turnovers) for us is actually not so bad,” Barnes Arico said. “We’ve had a lot more in my time here, so that’s not terrible. You almost can live with that. But obviously, that’s an area that even after the exhibition game, like handling pressure and making decisions, I think we always want to improve on and an area where we’re always going to continue to work. … There were really some great bright spots, but it’s the consistency of putting those together for 40 minutes (that) is the goal.”

That consistency is something that will be crucial for Michigan. There were two instances in Monday’s game in which the Wolverines caused Purdue Fort Wayne to turn the ball over on back-to-back possessions, only to turn it over itself immediately after.

Though a sample size of one regular season game and an exhibition game is small, Michigan is giving up the ball less than last season so far. The Wolverines averaged 16.1 turnovers and an average turnover margin of plus-1.33 last year, ranking sixth in the Big Ten. In conference play, Michigan struggled more, recording a negative -.04 turnover margin.

Against tough conference opponents like the Buckeyes and Indiana, those margins likely won’t be sustainable for success. The Wolverines were unable to beat any ranked Big Ten teams last season, oftentimes due to an increase in turnovers.



And with Michigan’s introduction of two new guards — graduate Lauren Hansen and freshman Macy Brown — into its system, there is bound to be growing pains. While they are showing signs of improvement from last season, the Wolverines will need to maintain their offensive intensity without turning the ball over if they want to be a contender in the Big Ten.