A general rule of thumb found in every coach’s game plan is to attack the other team’s best player on the defensive end, trying to get them into foul trouble and out of the equation for as long as possible.

Thus far into the season, the Michigan women’s basketball has an asterisk placed next to that aspect of its game plan. Removing the opposition’s best players has not ensured slowing down the other team’s offense, let alone guaranteed a win for the Wolverines.

In Michigan’s rivalry victory against then-No. 17 Ohio State, this formula looked foolproof. Reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, forward Cotie McMahon was set to wreak havoc on the Wolverines’ interior just as she had in the Big Ten Tournament last season. But Michigan had other ideas for McMahon.

“I feel like we can feed off each other,” graduate guard Lauren Hansen said Dec. 30. “When we’re aggressive good things happen.”

Just five minutes into the first quarter, McMahon succumbed to the Wolverines’ defensive aggression in the paint, taking two consecutive offensive fouls, and consequently trotting to the bench. And the Wolverines kept her down the entire rest of the game. She failed to weave foul trouble with production as her final statline read five points, four fouls and 18 minutes — all of which was less than the Buckeyes’ other starters. The aggression towards Ohio State’s star big paid off, and Michigan earned a marquee victory due to her continual absence from the court.

But just five days later, the double edged sword revealed itself against then-No. 14 Indiana.

The Hoosier’s offensive attack got out ahead of Michigan’s aggression and All-American forward Mackenzie Holmes made her impact regardless of her foul trouble. She ended the game with four fouls, but intertwined 20 points throughout her foul substitutions as Indiana’s offense relentlessly buried the Wolverines.

“I thought our ability to be aggressive and pick up some fouls on them helped us,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said Jan. 4 after losing to the Hoosiers. “Because they had to be in and out of the game.”

Coming in and out didn’t seem to slow down Holmes, and neither did it affect other players in Indiana’s lineup. Guard Sydney Parrish — who also ended with four fouls, including two in the first half — notched 14 points and five assists. The Hoosiers showcased the double-edged sword: the Wolverines can get opponents into foul trouble but that doesn’t mean it will stop them.

Bringing the aggression was the rule of thumb for Michigan, but Indiana’s hot start and its best players’ abilities to adapt proved that it isn’t always enough.

While the Hoosiers fought through the foul trouble and Ohio State folded from it, Nebraska found other ways to work around it — letting alternative players fill the void. Cornhuskers center Alexis Markowski is a preseason First-Team All-Big Ten nominee, but she earned her second and third personal fouls right as Nebraska made its deciding third-quarter run. Markowski ended the game with just 10 points, far from her average of 16.8 per game.

Although Markowski went to the bench to conserve her fouls for the fourth quarter, her teammates flashed the double-edged sword and the Cornhuskers put the Wolverines away.

“It impacted the game because it sort of forced a lot of other people to step up,” sophomore forward Chyra Evans said Wednesday. “Markowski was a lot of our scouting report … so I mean with Markowski out … it forced a lot of other people to step up.”

Markowski having to take the back seat gave way for three of her teammates to get into double-digit scoring and pounce on Michigan in a big win. While the Wolverines limited Markowski’s impact with their foul-drawing, it didn’t stagnate Nebraska enough to secure a win. Michigan’s offense worked her out of the equation at times, but its defense still didn’t step up to slow down her counterparts, and in doing so it made Markowski’s foul trouble negligible.

While the Wolverines have seen mixed results in its attack of its Big Ten opponent’s best players, don’t expect them to shy away from this strategy. But also be prepared for it to not work every time, because foul trouble won’t always stop great players, it might just alter their already-dominant approach to the game.