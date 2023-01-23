The No 14. Michigan women’s basketball team is entering a week that includes three games and two top-15 opponents. The Wolverines host No. 6 Indiana on Monday before traveling to No. 11 Maryland on Thursday. In a week that also sees No. 10 Iowa visit No. 2 Ohio State and the Hoosiers hosting the Buckeyes, The Daily’s women’s basketball beat predicts what the conference might look like when the dust settles Sunday night:

Michigan-Indiana

Jack Conlin: Indiana

Indiana will be the Wolverines’ toughest opponent since No. 3 Ohio State on Dec. 31. In that game, a 66-57 loss, the Buckeyes’ defense gave Michigan fits and forced 27 turnovers to keep the game out of reach. As strong as the Wolverines’ post-Hillmon offense has looked at times this season, it would take a season-best effort to break through the Hoosiers’ tough front. I think Michigan hangs around, but ends up stifled by the conference’s best defense.

Michigan 67, Indiana 71

Liza Cushnir: Indiana

Indiana is a really good team, but they’ve only played one game against the rest of the top five teams in the conference so far. I could see this game going either way, but Hoosiers guard Grace Berger’s return from injury makes them a very deep and experienced team. Due to that depth, I’m going to give Indiana the slight edge here, but I expect a close game with multiple lead changes.

Michigan 72, Indiana 78

Taylor Daniels: Michigan

Indiana and Michigan are the two best defensive teams in the Big Ten. Those strong defenses will practically ensure a low-scoring game, so there are two things which will be the difference-makers Monday night: offensive rebounding and 3-point shooting. Michigan has struggled on the glass, so with forward Mackenzie Holmes in the paint for the Hoosiers, that is a mistake the Wolverines can’t afford to make. Michigan State upset Indiana earlier this year thanks to its best 3-point shooting night of the season. If Michigan “trades threes for twos,” like it set as a goal earlier this season — and contains the Hoosiers on the glass —I can see them squeaking out a victory at home.

Michigan 63, Indiana 60

Lys Goldman: Indiana

This game is going to be close. I see Michigan hanging around and forcing a bunch of lead changes throughout the game, and an energetic crowd in Crisler will likely light a fire under the Wolverines. Michigan might enter the locker room at halftime with an advantage, but I think Indiana will wear the Wolverines down in the second half and ultimately come out on top.

Michigan 68, Indiana 73

Michigan-Maryland

Conlin: Michigan

I don’t see Michigan losing two in a row here. The Wolverines match up well with Maryland, and will be able to lean on depth at the guard position to keep pace with the Terrapins at both ends. I think that the difference in this game will be Michigan’s defense — Leigha Brown, Maddie Nolan, Laila Phelia and company have matched up well with opposing guards all year, and will ultimately give them the edge in College Park.

Michigan 81, Maryland 74

Cushnir: Michigan

I think the Wolverines are splitting their games against ranked opponents this week, but I’m less sure of which game will be the win. Despite Michigan being on the road here, I can see the Terrapins’ leading scorer, guard Diamond Miller, having a tough time against Phelia’s defense. I think the Wolverines match up better against Maryland than they do against Indiana, and because of that, I’m giving Michigan the slight edge here.

Michigan 74, Maryland 70

Daniels: Michigan

Maryland is a lethal offensive team, and guard Diamond Miller is third in the Big Ten in scoring with 18.6 points per game. Michigan will likely attempt to counter her efforts by setting Phelia on her. If Phelia does what she has in games past and holds Miller to her season low — or at least forces the Terrapins to score in different ways — I think the Wolverines pull off a second-straight road victory in College Park.

Michigan 73, Maryland 68

Goldman: Maryland

Again, I think this game is going to be close into the final 10 minutes. I can see the possibility of Michigan bouncing back on the road against a Maryland team that it matches up well with, but I think the Terrapins hold an edge with the home advantage and guard Diamond Miller. I think the Wolverines will come out strong on the defensive end but Maryland will break through as the game progresses, ultimately handing Michigan its second consecutive loss.

Michigan 74, Maryland 78

Iowa @ Ohio State:

Conlin: Iowa

Cushnir: Ohio State

Daniels: Ohio State

Goldman: Ohio State

Ohio State @ Indiana

Conlin: Ohio State

Cushnir: Ohio State

Daniels: Indiana

Goldman: Ohio State

What does the Big Ten’s top five look like by next Monday?

Conlin: Ohio State, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan Maryland

Cushnir: Ohio State, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Maryland

Daniels: Ohio State, Indiana/Iowa/Michigan (3-way tie for 2nd), Maryland

Goldman: Ohio State, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan