The Daily predicts: Women’s basketball season
Ahead of the start of the Michigan women’s basketball season, The Daily’s beat writers make their predictions on the Wolverines’ season, along with other Big Ten results and accolades.
Who is Michigan’s most valuable player?
Goldman: Emily Kiser
Daniels: Emily Kiser
Cushnir: Leigha Brown
Budin: Emily Kiser
Who is Michigan’s most improved player?
Goldman: Ari Wiggins
Daniels: Cameron Williams
Cushnir: Laila Phelia
Budin: Maddie Nolan
Who is Michigan’s most important newcomer?
Goldman: Greta Kampschroeder
Daniels: Greta Kampschroeder
Cushnir: Greta Kampschroeder
Budin: Greta Kampschroeder
Who wins Big Ten Player of the Year?
Goldman: Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Daniels: Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Cushnir: Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Budin: Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Who wins Big Ten Coach of the Year?
Goldman: Amy Williams, Nebraska
Daniels: Kim Barnes Arico
Cushnir: Kim Barnes Arico
Budin: Teri Moren, Indiana
Where does Michigan place in the Big Ten?
Goldman: Fourth
Daniels: Third
Cushnir: Fourth
Budin: Fourth
Who wins the Big Ten regular season?
Goldman: Iowa
Daniels: Iowa
Cushnir: Iowa
Budin: Indiana
Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?
Goldman: Indiana
Daniels: Michigan
Cushnir: Iowa
Budin: Ohio State
What seed does Michigan get in the NCAA Tournament?
Goldman: 5
Daniels: 4
Cushnir: 6
Budin: 5
How far does Michigan make it in the tournament?
Goldman: Sweet 16
Daniels: Elite Eight
Cushnir: Sweet 16
Budin: Round of 32
Who is in the Final Four?
Goldman: South Carolina, Stanford, Iowa, Louisville
Daniels: South Carolina, Stanford, Notre Dame, Louisville
Cushnir: South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Iowa State
Budin: South Carolina, Stanford, Texas, Tennessee
Who wins the NCAA Tournament?
Goldman: South Carolina
Daniels: South Carolina
Cushnir: South Carolina
Budin: Stanford