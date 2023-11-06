Ahead of the start of the Michigan women’s basketball season, The Michigan Daily’s beat writers make their predictions on the Wolverines’ season, along with other Big Ten results and accolades.
Who is Michigan’s most valuable player?
Megan Smith: Laila Phelia
Taylor Daniels: Laila Phelia
Sam Novotny: Laila Phelia
Zach Edwards: Laila Phelia
Who is Michigan’s most improved player?
Smith: Jordan Hobbs
Daniels: Cameron Williams
Novotny: Cameron Williams
Edwards: Jordan Hobbs
Who is Michigan’s most important newcomer?
Smith: Elissa Brett
Daniels: Macy Brown
Novotny: Macy Brown
Edwards: Macy Brown
Who wins Big Ten Player of the Year?
Smith: Cailin Clark, Iowa
Daniels: Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Novotny: Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Edwards: Caitlin Clark, Iowa
Who wins Big Ten Coach of the Year?
Smith: Kevin McGuff, Ohio State
Daniels: Kevin McGuff, Ohio State
Novotny: Lisa Bluder, Iowa
Edwards: Kevin McGuff, Ohio State
Where does Michigan place in the Big Ten?
Smith: 4th
Daniels: 5th
Novotny: 5th
Edwards: 6th
Who wins the Big Ten regular season?
Smith: Iowa
Daniels: Ohio State
Novotny: Iowa
Edwards: Iowa
Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?
Smith: Ohio State
Daniels: Iowa
Novotny: Ohio State
Edwards: Indiana
What seed does Michigan get in the NCAA Tournament?
Smith: 5
Daniels: 8
Novotny: 6
Edwards: 7
How far does Michigan make it in the tournament?
Smith: Sweet 16
Daniels: Sweet 16
Novotny: Round of 32
Edwards: Round of 32
Who is in the Final Four?
Smith: LSU, Iowa, UConn, UCLA
Daniels: LSU, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, UConn
Novotny: LSU, Iowa, UConn, South Carolina
Edwards: LSU, Iowa, UCLA, Tennessee
Who wins the NCAA Tournament?
Smith: LSU
Daniels: LSU
Novotny: LSU
Edwards: Iowa