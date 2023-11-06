Ahead of the start of the Michigan women’s basketball season, The Michigan Daily’s beat writers make their predictions on the Wolverines’ season, along with other Big Ten results and accolades.

Who is Michigan’s most valuable player?

Megan Smith: Laila Phelia

Taylor Daniels: Laila Phelia

Sam Novotny: Laila Phelia

Zach Edwards: Laila Phelia

Who is Michigan’s most improved player?

Smith: Jordan Hobbs

Daniels: Cameron Williams

Novotny: Cameron Williams

Edwards: Jordan Hobbs

Who is Michigan’s most important newcomer?

Smith: Elissa Brett

Daniels: Macy Brown

Novotny: Macy Brown

Edwards: Macy Brown

Who wins Big Ten Player of the Year?

Smith: Cailin Clark, Iowa

Daniels: Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Novotny: Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Edwards: Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Who wins Big Ten Coach of the Year?

Smith: Kevin McGuff, Ohio State

Daniels: Kevin McGuff, Ohio State

Novotny: Lisa Bluder, Iowa

Edwards: Kevin McGuff, Ohio State

Where does Michigan place in the Big Ten?

Smith: 4th

Daniels: 5th

Novotny: 5th

Edwards: 6th

Who wins the Big Ten regular season?

Smith: Iowa

Daniels: Ohio State

Novotny: Iowa

Edwards: Iowa

Who wins the Big Ten Tournament?

Smith: Ohio State

Daniels: Iowa

Novotny: Ohio State

Edwards: Indiana

What seed does Michigan get in the NCAA Tournament?

Smith: 5

Daniels: 8

Novotny: 6

Edwards: 7

How far does Michigan make it in the tournament?

Smith: Sweet 16

Daniels: Sweet 16

Novotny: Round of 32

Edwards: Round of 32

Who is in the Final Four?

Smith: LSU, Iowa, UConn, UCLA

Daniels: LSU, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, UConn

Novotny: LSU, Iowa, UConn, South Carolina

Edwards: LSU, Iowa, UCLA, Tennessee

Who wins the NCAA Tournament?

Smith: LSU

Daniels: LSU

Novotny: LSU

Edwards: Iowa