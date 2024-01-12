Despite the Michigan women’s basketball team dropping two straight Big Ten games after struggling to compete for all four quarters against No. 14 Indiana and Minnesota, the Wolverines have had the opportunity to play different players from their bench. Desperate to find answers for its struggles in the first quarter against the Hoosiers and fourth quarter against the Golden Gophers, Michigan turned to a new face, giving freshman forward Taylor Woodson the opportunity to play bigger minutes.

Woodson played at least 16 minutes in the two losses after only seeing as much playing time during games earlier in the season against weaker opponents. But her minutes weren’t solely because the Wolverines were struggling — she was put in because she was the best option off the bench.

“We were just trying to throw different looks and we tried to put Taylor Woodson in a little bit to just pick up the pace and speed them up,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said Jan. 4 after losing to Indiana. “It gave us an opportunity when you’re down a bunch to go to your bench early and try to find a combination that’s going to work.”

Woodson also played the most minutes of any bench player against both Indiana and Minnesota. Although she’s still gaining her footing, she has benefited the Wolverines by providing steady ball security and added physicality when they need a boost.

Against Indiana, Barnes Arico decided to play Woodson because of her size and physicality but also due to her speed. Throughout the season, Woodson has the only positive or even steal-to-turnover ratio with five-to-five and has 12 assists to her name as well. Her security and speed helps Michigan pick up on the fast break and score in transition, showcased by her steal that led to a one-on-one transition for an easy bucket against the Hoosiers.

And while she is contributing that extra ball protection, Woodson recognizes that she is still adjusting to the pace and competitive level of Big Ten play.

“I’m just learning,” Woodson said. “That’s all I can do, honestly. So whatever minutes I get, I try to make the best of them. I try to identify what my team needs at the moment whether it be defense, rebounding, running the floor, anything that I can do, I try to do that.”

In the additional minutes Woodson has been getting, her physicality has bolstered the Wolverine offense when it’s struggling. And while scoring just six and three points against the Hoosiers and the Gophers, respectively, her lack of prominence in that column doesn’t show the real impact she has on the game.

“The game of basketball, you’re going to have another chance,” Woodson said after losing to Indiana. “That’s the great thing about it and that’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna come back to practice, we’re gonna practice, we’re gonna come to our next game and play hard. That’s all you really can do.”

Speaking with discipline and a cool head after the loss to the Hoosiers, Woodson displayed the maturity that seemingly earned Barnes Arico’s trust.

In order to make the jump, though, Woodson needs to bring the same confidence she brings during her time off the ball as with the ball in her hand. With one of the highest shooting percentages on the team at 51.9%, Woodson gaining confidence in her shooting could help alleviate Michigan’s persistent defensive struggles through one quarter of games.

Woodson’s defensive impact has been beneficial for the Wolverines and now with her additional playing time can grow her abilities and confidence on offense to help them when they’re struggling. And if she continues to build her confidence, Barnes Arico will have no choice but to play her.