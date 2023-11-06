When the Michigan women’s basketball team takes the floor on Monday night, it won’t be the same team as last year, which concluded its season on a sour note by missing out on what would have been its third consecutive Sweet Sixteen berth. It isn’t the team from two years ago, either — powered by generational talent Naz Hillmon — which went undefeated at home, broke program records and raised an Elite Eight banner.

This year’s team is different. It only returns two starters and lost players who produced 65% of the team’s assists and 57% of its scoring. The Wolverines didn’t receive a single vote in this year’s preseason AP poll. Six Big Ten teams did, two of which they beat by 17 points last season.

If Michigan is going to find the success they are looking for, namely an elusive Big Ten Championship and return to the Sweet Sixteen, it can’t get hung up on what it doesn’t have. To reach their goals, the Wolverines have to build around the players they have — not the ones that used to be there.

“(Michigan men’s basketball acting coach) Phil Martelli at the radio show last night, said that every season is its own season and when that season ends, you put that season on the shelf,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said Thursday. “And that was a good reminder to me that this is a new team and last season’s team is on the shelf.

“Like, let’s focus and concentrate on this team and how we can make this team the best Michigan team possible.”

In order to develop into the best version of themselves, the Wolverines have to leave the past behind. They need to leave the legacies of Emily Kiser, Leigha Brown and Maddie Nolan behind.

“It’s gonna be hard,” junior guard Jordan Hobbs said at Michigan Media Day. “They contributed to a lot of our assists, a lot of our rebounds and scoring. But I think people are ready to step up. I feel like that’s just been an identity of Michigan in the past years, is just, ‘next man up, next man up.’ And people went down last year, and we were still very successful.”

Michigan found a way to manage last year with Phelia and Brown out of the lineup, and those situations forced Hobbs and other bench players to grow. It made them adapt, and bring something different to the table as a team. They experimented with a zone defense for the first time and ran the offense through different players.

That type of experimentation will be even more important as the Wolverines tinker with their lineup and system of play this season.

“You don’t want to bring in the same kind of thing every single year,” senior forward Cameron Williams said after the exhibition game. “When you’re able to throw different looks at people and other teams, they don’t really know what to expect. And we do have very talented people and players who are coming and bringing great value to our team.”

While new looks are unsettling to throw at opponents, they come with a learning curve.

It takes time to build the chemistry past iterations of Michigan teams have established. It’s a program known for developing its players instead of hitting the transfer portal to manufacture experience. But this year is different. The additions of guards Lauren Hansen and Elissa Brett, along with forward Taylor Williams, represent a major change in the way things are run for the Wolverines. They are in foreign territory, and no one knows if they will be able to adapt.

“There’s a lot of new people, so they’re figuring out the Michigan culture and how to play the Michigan way,” Barnes Arico said. “ … The challenge of all the new people is to get them to understand how hard we want you to work all the time.”

Barnes Arico challenges her players to be the “hardest working team in America,” and that is an adjustment in the level of intensity from their previous programs. And the expectation for new players, transfer or otherwise, is to prove they can adapt to the system. But the system has to adapt to the players as well. It shouldn’t just follow the same exact script as past seasons.

“On the outside, people don’t know what it’s going to be like having a bunch of new people coming into the system,” junior guard Greta Kampschroeder said at Michigan Media Day. “And I think, even we are unsure of, when (the) season gets rolling, how we’re going to be as a team, playing against Big Ten teams, playing against other Power Five teams. But I think it’s just having confidence and trust in each other … we’ll be able to get through those unknowns together.”

There are just too many uncertainties at this point in time to define the Wolverines’ skill level, between working out the changes from new coaches, new players and having to run their offense through different focal points. Michigan won’t immediately figure out how to integrate all of the new pieces into its final puzzle of success, and that’s OK — as long as the growing pains don’t last the duration of the season.

For a team that lost three of its top four leading scorers, it’s reasonable to question how they will move on and understandable to not rank them. Nobody knows exactly how all the pieces will fit together for Michigan.

The lineup is a puzzle that Barnes Arico is trying to solve in its early nonconference games. But instead of shoving their new pieces into the same old system, the Wolverines need to build a new picture.