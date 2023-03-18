BATON ROUGE, La. — While speaking to the media about Desi-Rae Young on Thursday, UNLV guard Essence Booker made a proclamation:

“It’s hard to stop a walking double-double,” Booker said. “She is a walking double-double. She’s going to get a double-double tomorrow.”

It wasn’t a reach, by any means. Young averages 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game on the season, serving as the 11th-seeded Rebels’ leading weapon on the interior. But as the final buzzer sounded in Friday’s matchup against the No. 6 seed Michigan women’s basketball team, Young had 11 points and eight rebounds — two short of the statistical landmark.

In the Wolverines 71-59 win over UNLV, the battle for interior control took center stage, with Michigan coming out on top. Graduate forward Emily Kiser and junior forward Cameron Williams, the Wolverines’ two starting post players, delivered strong performances at both ends of the court to send the Rebels home. Though Kiser finished as one of the game’s leading scorers, the effort to disrupt UNLV’s game plan was a well-rounded one, and proved a deciding factor in the first-round NCAA Tournament matchup.

“They’re big and physical,” Rebels coach Lindy La Rocque said postgame. “They obviously keyed in on Desi. Post play is a big part of their game, so it wasn’t something that they hadn’t done, but they have some big bodies and they bring them one after another after another after another.

“… (Young) didn’t walk down the court once without getting hit.”

That pressure kept Michigan in control early on. As both teams went to the locker room at halftime, UNLV had mustered just 20 points, shooting 28.6% from the field — far off pace to reach their season average points per game of 76.6.

Of those 20 points, Young had only one. That punishing physicality from Kiser, Williams and junior forward Elise Stuck on the interior challenged her, and forced the Rebels to look elsewhere for offensive production. And despite Young’s better second-half showing — 10 points scored inside — UNLV couldn’t work back into the game, struggling to dig itself out of that early deficit.

And at the other end, Michigan’s execution on the interior kept the Rebels chasing, finding demoralizing success out of the post to run away with the win.

After UNLV cut the Wolverines’ lead to just three points to start the third quarter, an offensive outburst throughout the rest of the period essentially ended the game with a whole fourth quarter left to play. Much of that spree came from Kiser, who scored 10 points in the quarter from every part of the floor. Her two 3-pointers kept the Rebels’ defense spaced, and a second-chance layup showcased an ability to out-work any interior defender.

“It was tough,” Young said. “They’re a great team down there.”

Kiser’s loaded box score drew most of the attention in post-game comments. But Williams’ strength as a scorer and defender complemented her effort as the game went on, clearly making an impact down low with post-up opportunities and disciplined defense. Her eight-point performance may not look all that impactful when stacked up against individual outings like Brown’s or Kiser’s, but the physicality she brought to both ends of the court broke down UNLV, leaving it unable to execute its gameplan inside as the game progressed.

“(Williams) is definitely an X-factor for us,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “… I think she’s had a phenomenal year, and I think she’s a little under the radar because of our senior class. But what she brings with her athleticism and her strength is second to one, probably the best on our team.”

In a matchup that was in many ways defined by physicality, Williams’ presence proved immeasurably valuable. And the rest of the Wolverines’ interior players, including Stuck and freshman forward Chyra Evans, challenged UNLV to create offense outside of their usual comfort zone. The overall disruptive effort proved too much for the Rebels.

Because while a Young double-double seemed imminent before Friday, Michigan’s play ensured those promises would fall empty.