CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The No. 19 Michigan women’s basketball team entered the Tar Heel State for its highest-profile matchup of its season thus far at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. Facing No. 6 North Carolina, a strong team boasting multiple top-25 wins, the Wolverines had their work cut out for them if they wanted to prove they are among the nation’s top programs.

Behind a strong first quarter performance, Michigan (11-1 overall) did just that, solidifying its place in the upper echelon of women’s basketball teams by defeating the Tar Heels (9-2), 76-68.

Both teams set out of the gates determined to play a fast-paced game. Within the first 16 seconds, both UNC and Michigan both made fast-break layups. The Wolverines continued to push the ball and stretch the floor, either scoring on fast breaks or drawing contact and converting on opportunities at the charity stripe to score 13 of their first 16 points. By the first media timeout, they secured a narrow three-point lead.

Upon its exit from the huddle, Michigan made an immediate adjustment, committing to the 3-pointer and scoring on every remaining possession in the quarter. Fifth-year wing Leigha Brown and freshman forward Chyra Evans sank shots from deep on back-to-back possessions to extend the lead. Shooting 75% from the field in the first quarter, the Wolverines entered the second quarter with a sizable lead, up 35-20 — its largest first-quarter production of the season.

Michigan has said all season long that it wants and needs to become a better 3-point shooting team. And in the first 15 minutes, it did just that, sinking 6-of-9 from deep. Two back-to-back daggers from freshman forward Alyssa Crockett put the Wolverines up by 23 points, forcing a Tar Heel timeout.

But UNC proved out of that break why it is among the top-ranked teams in the nation. On Michigan’s next possession, it entered into a full-court press, forcing a turnover from Crockett and converting on its opportunity with a quick layup.

The Tar Heels’ new strategy worked as they forced seven turnovers in the Wolverines’ last 10 possessions of the quarter, only surrendering two points on Michigan’s final possession to end the half with a 17-point deficit.

Neither team changed that margin in the first seven minutes of the third quarter, with both offenses struggling, shooting a combined 7-of-27 from the field. UNC began to gain ground, with guard Deja Kelly capitalizing on Michigan’s defensive mistakes, making 7-of-7 free throws and shrinking their deficit to 12 by the end of the quarter.

The Wolverines’ offense was less affected by the Tar Heel press, but still failed to generate any kind of momentum, making only four shots from the field and none in the last five minutes.

Michigan’s offensive struggles continued in the fourth quarter as UNC built momentum, scoring a quick five points off of free throws from a Brown technical foul and a 3-pointer. As the game continued to get more physical on the interior, junior forward Cameron Williams kept the Wolverines from letting it get too out of hand as their lead slipped to single digits by securing multiple rebounds and making a layup.

Despite the Wolverine offense finally waking up with senior guard Maddie Nolan making her first 3-pointer of the game, the Wolverines’ turnovers kept the game close down the stretch — especially as the Tar Heels capitalized on offensive rebounds.

But in the end, despite the turnovers and inconsistent scoring after a first quarter explosion, the Wolverines’ early 3-point shooting and large first quarter lead had already put the game away. With the upset win, Michigan took another step toward positioning itself among women’s basketball’s elite teams.