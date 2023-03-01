Maddie Nolan couldn’t help but laugh.

Reflecting on her now-omnipresent nickname, “Maddie Nylon,” the senior guard’s face lit up. Because for the sharpshooter known for her 3-point prowess, earning that nickname — especially as a freshman thrust into the starting lineup to fill an injury void — was flat-out cool.

“I was like ‘That is so sick, it’s so creative,’ ” Nolan said Feb. 23. “And it was my freshman year. So at that point, I was trying to just live my life and not turn the ball over.”

Nolan did much more for Michigan than just take care of the ball in the 2020 Big Ten Tournament her freshman year. She had a breakout performance, going 3-for-4 from the 3-point line and grabbing eight rebounds to upset Northwestern in the quarterfinals. There, her famous nickname was born.

Now heading to her fourth Big Ten Tournament as an irreplaceable member of the Wolverines’ starting lineup, Nolan’s adaptability has been on full display. But playing college basketball was never a guarantee. In fact, it once appeared utterly impossible.

***

The summer before Nolan’s senior year of high school, she suffered a devastating knee injury. It was the kind of injury that made doctors say a torn ACL would have been better, an injury with a recovery timeline of anywhere from six to 18 months. It was also the kind of injury that college programs are scared of, and Nolan lost a lot of offers — including Michigan’s.

She eventually committed to Miami (OH), one of the few schools that stuck with her through the injury. After then-RedHawks coach Megan Duffy left the job, though, Nolan reopened her recruitment late in her senior year. Michigan came calling again, and she committed.

But when she first arrived on campus, Nolan could hardly walk, let alone fully participate in practice. After a few weeks of rehab and doctor’s appointments, Nolan was given the devastating news that she would probably never be able to play again.

News she refused to accept.

Just a few months later, after more rehab, exhausting drills and a bulky knee brace she wears to this day, Nolan checked into her first game for the Wolverines.

After everything she had been through, a debilitating injury and an implausible journey to college basketball, Maddie Nolan was back.

“She just was relentless,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “Like worked and worked and worked and worked.”

Being able to play Big Ten basketball was certainly an accomplishment. But Nolan wanted more. She didn’t just want to play — she wanted to win. And she was prepared to help her team do so however she could. That meant knowing her role and constantly adapting as it changed.

At first, as a freshman off the bench, her job was simply to pass the ball. But Nolan soon realized that with then-sophomore All-Big Ten forward Naz Hillmon inside, opportunities opened up on the perimeter.

“I think (her 3-point development) was probably more of a function of playing with Naz,” Tony Marlin, one of Nolan’s AAU coaches, told The Daily. “And the fact that Naz drew such great attention. If she was going to be doubled, she was going to kick it out. And that allowed somebody like Maddie and the other shooters to just catch and shoot it.”

By Nolan’s sophomore year, teammates and coaches were yelling at her to shoot. And two years later as a senior, she’s eighth in career 3-pointers at Michigan with time left to climb.

This season, however, she’s had to adapt once again. With Hillmon graduating last year, the 40.5% from deep that Nolan posted last year sits pretty high on opponents’ scouting reports.

“This year we knew we were gonna need some more scoring threats,” Nolan said. “And I knew a lot of people from the past year were probably going to try and close out strong to me. So just working on being able to drive and finish out of that, continuing to grow my game from there.”

But for anyone who watched Nolan play growing up, that’s no surprise. In fact, despite the nickname “Maddie Nylon,” that style is more in line with the game she’s always played.

***

Growing up, Maddie Nolan wasn’t just a 3-point specialist — she was simply a talented scorer.

“I got Maddie going into her 7th-grade year, and she was just one of those kids you just had to have on the floor,” Mark Stephens, Nolan’s four-year AAU coach, told The Daily. “Even at a young age, you didn’t care about if she was a guard or a point guard or a post player. You just knew that the kid made plays.”

At Zionsville High School, that trend continued.

“When we needed a basket, we usually put the ball in Maddie’s hands,” Zionsville coach Andy Maguire told The Daily. “We had some really good players with her, but Maddie was the leader on that team and our go-to person. If we needed a three or if we just needed a hard two, she was the one we would typically look for because she thrived on that.”

Growing up in a basketball family, the fact that Maddie plays at a high level isn’t really a surprise. Her mom, Kris, was the third-leading scorer in Zionsville history when Maddie entered the program. Maddie passed her mom as her parents watched with pride.

Despite her family’s roots, though, her parents didn’t want to push her too hard. If Maddie wanted to be great, it was a decision she needed to make herself. For the first few years she played at the club level, Maddie was good. But she wasn’t one of her team’s best players.

“The summer before her freshman year of high school, she had a really rough summer on the AAU circuit,” Maddie’s dad, Henry, told The Daily. “And she just said to me — because I teach at the high school that she went to — ‘Will you take me to the gym?’ … Right before her 15th birthday, she just took total ownership of her basketball career.”

Henry obliged, and from that moment on, it was pretty common to find Maddie in the gym getting up shots. Whether that was staying 45 minutes after every Zionsville practice or going to the gym with her dad on weekends, Maddie committed to becoming great. After a particularly rough shooting night her junior year, Maddie made her dad take her to the gym so she could put up more shots. They stayed until midnight.

In those sessions, Maddie developed a routine that helped shape her into the shooter she is today. To end her workouts, Maddie always shot 10 free throws. For each one she missed, she had to make that many more in a row before she could leave. Not content to leave on just one make, Maddie had to end every shooting session on a streak. That tradition carried to Michigan, where she now makes 13 in a row, trying to get an extra edge over those who leave after 10.

Maddie gained a further edge off the court, too. Unlike most AAU coaches, Marlin frequently scouted the competition. Maddie often tagged along on those scouting trips to absorb all the knowledge she could. So when Maddie’s recruitment reopened and Marlin started fielding calls about her, he knew there was only one way to describe her to inquiring coaches.

“I said, ‘She doesn’t play a position. She’s a basketball player,’ ” Marlin said. “I promise you, you give her a chance to get on the floor, you’re not going to want to take her off.”

Four years later, Maddie has proven Marlin right. She’s a versatile basketball player who averages 32 minutes a game, clearly someone the Wolverines want to keep on the court.

And while that versatility has perhaps shined most this season, it has been the driving force of her game throughout her four-year collegiate career.

***

Last season in a game against Penn State, Maddie Nolan finished an and-1 after pulling in an offensive rebound. Poking fun at her for earning three points the old-fashioned way, instead of from beyond the arc, a surprised Hillmon walked up to Nolan and quipped “Do you realize what an and-1 is Maddie?”

This season, seeing Nolan attack the hoop is a much more common sight. On Feb. 5 against Michigan State, Nolan scored a career-high 22 points, seven of which came from the free throw line. Afterward, when her dad congratulated her, she didn’t know how many points she had scored — because Nolan’s priority has never been her stats. Her focus has always been on helping her team win, no matter what changes she might have to make.

As she’s continued to adapt her offensive game, she’s done so on the defensive end too.

When sophomore guard Laila Phelia went out with an injury this season, Michigan was forced to switch things up without its best defender. Nolan has been at the center of many of those changes.

As the Wolverines have begun utilizing a zone defense, the 5-foot-11 guard has occasionally found herself at the bottom of the zone. Despite being one of the shortest players on the roster, her rebounding prowess has allowed her to thrive there.

She’s done more, too. Seeing Nolan on the ground is a relatively common sight. Whether she’s diving after a loose ball or taking a charge, Nolan utilizes her IQ to make gritty hustle plays. Accordingly, she’s already surpassed her assist and steal totals from last year.

“In terms of development of her game, she’s our Swiss Army knife,” Michigan assistant coach Harry Rafferty told The Daily. “She’s grown a ton defensively, where now a lot of nights she’s getting the other team’s best player. On offense, obviously she’s known for her shooting, but she creates more than people give her credit for.”

Now, returning to the Big Ten Tournament as a senior, things have come full circle for Maddie Nolan. She’s leading her team in 3-pointers, with that very same knack for making them in clutch spots still on display. She’s entered Michigan’s top 10 in both career 3-point percentage and makes.

But she’s also a whole lot more than just “Maddie Nylon.” She’s continued to grow and adapt her game when her team needs her — becoming a better defender, a better passer and a more dangerous scorer on all three levels. She’s mentoring younger players thrust into starting roles to fill injury voids, just the way she was. And she’s done it all with a smile on her face and an aura of gratefulness.

Because nylon isn’t just the material that basketball nets are made out of. It’s strong, flexible and resilient.

Just like Maddie Nolan.