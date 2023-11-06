The Michigan women’s basketball team looks quite different from last season. With significant player turnover and graduating out three starters — Leigha Brown, Maddie Nolan, and Emily Kiser — the Wolverines are looking at a fresh roster. But this freshness does not constitute a lack of experience.

Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico turned to the transfer portal this offseason — something that the Wolverines have seldom done before — and landed graduate guards Elissa Brett from Bowling Green and Lauren Hansen from Missouri, as well as graduate forward Taylor Williams from Western Michigan. Their combined 11 years of collegiate play will provide a crucial veteran presence for Michigan.

The Wolverines also return two starters – junior guard Laila Phelia and senior forward Cameron Williams. Phelia is coming off a standout sophomore season that resulted in All-Big Ten preseason honors and a spot on the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award watch list. And while Williams may have been in the shadows of Kiser and former All-American Naz Hillmon throughout her career thus far, she has the opportunity to establish herself as Michigan’s primary forward. Phelia and Williams’ NCAA Tournament experience — which helped the Wolverines to an Elite Eight appearance in 2022 and a Sweet Sixteen showing in 2023 — is expected to guide a team with ambitious tournament hopes.

Before Michigan’s season-opener against Purdue Fort Wayne, The Michigan Daily breaks down the Wolverines’ roster:

Guards

Undoubtedly, Phelia will be the star of Michigan’s offense. Her sophomore campaign showcased her playmaking abilities, lockdown defensive skills and poise under pressure. Phelia averaged 16.7 points per game and was a starter in 24 of her 26 appearances last year. In the exhibition game against Saginaw Valley State, Phelia scored 23 points and appears to be maintaining her offensive momentum from last season. Through her time with Team USA this summer, her passing skills have improved, so expect her to have an increase in assists.

Barnes Arico confirmed that Hansen will be the starting point guard for the Wolverines, a transition from the combo/shooting guard role that she took on during her time at Missouri. Michigan was in a similar position last year when Brown took over the point guard role after spending her career as a wing. But if Hansen can take her new role in stride like Brown did before her, then she can help lead the Wolverines’ offense and continue earning the trust of her new teammates.

“Her skill set has brought a lot to the team,” Phelia said at Big Ten Media Day on Oct. 9. “Every time I am out there with Lauren, I feel a sense of peace knowing that she is going to make the right call and she’s going to do what the team needs in order for us to win.”

Another player that Michigan is counting on to have a breakout season is junior guard Jordan Hobbs. Hobbs served as the sixth man for the Wolverines last season — literally. She finished the year sixth on the roster in points per game and three-point percentage, often being the first player off the bench. When Phelia went down with a knee injury, Hobbs stepped up, starting nine games last season.

“(Jordan) really had a solid year for us last year,” Barnes Arico said at Big Ten Media Day. “… She really gained some valuable experience and she’s had a terrific offseason and is doing really well on the basketball court.”

Whether she is in the starting lineup or coming off the bench, watch out for Hobbs making a big jump.

The departure of Nolan leaves the shooting guard spot up for grabs, and Brett seems to be the player willing to take it. At BGSU last season, the then-senior guard was second in the MAC in three-point field goals made with 94 and third in three-pointers per game with 2.47. Her veteran presence and poise behind the arc will be crucial for the Wolverines.

With transfers and returning guards expected to provide offensive consistency, Michigan also has guards who can strengthen its defense with their versatility — namely, senior Elise Stuck and junior Greta Kampschroeder. Stuck came alive last March and is looking to bring that momentum into this season. Both Stuck and Kampschroeder have the tenacity to dive on the ground for loose balls, deflect passes, and be a substitute for any player on the floor. That versatility and work ethic will earn them meaningful minutes for the Wolverines.

Michigan’s guards will need to fill in the gaps left by the departures of Brown and Nolan, taking control of the offense and navigating defensive pressure — but it can’t run the offense effectively without its forwards:

Forwards

The Wolverines’ paint will be run by a pair of Williams — Taylor and Cameron. Though they have no relation, both players share the task of being the leading rebounders for a Michigan team that has struggled to get the ball off the glass. Cameron will be the Wolverines’ primary post player this season, and if she wants to meet Barnes Arico’s expectation of averaging a double-double, then she will need to not only grab offensive boards but put them in the net too.

Taylor will have two years of eligibility with Michigan, and her skill for offensive rebounding is something that the Wolverines have been lacking. She had 253 rebounds last season for Western Michigan, and if she can maintain that pace, she has the potential to be Michigan’s leading rebounder. Taylor notched 10 rebounds against the Cardinals — the only Wolverine to record double-digit boards — so she seems to be off to a good start.

“(Taylor Williams) is the rebounder that we are missing,” Barnes Arico said at Big Ten Media Day. “She’s probably the best athlete we have on the team right now, maybe close to Laila. She just has a knack for offensive rebounding and that’s something that obviously we lost with Naz (Hillmon) and we lost with Emily (Kiser).”

After spending most of the year on the sideline with an injury, Whitney Sollum will make her return for the Wolverines in her senior season. As the tallest player on the roster at 6-foot-4, Sollum will provide valuable height in the paint. Alongside length, Michigan has high IQ players in the front court in sophomores Chyra Evans and Alyssa Crockett. Evans and Crockett appeared in 23 and 28 games off the bench last year, respectively.

Offensive rebounding has been one of the biggest weaknesses for the Wolverines, which ranked 12th in the Big Ten last season. If Michigan wants to be successful, it needs to use its forwards they have to grab boards and rack up additional offensive possessions:

Freshmen

The Wolverines are bringing in a talented freshmen class of two four-star recruits — guard Macy Brown and forward Taylor Woodson. Coming from East Grand Rapids High School as the No. 74 player in the country per ESPN, Brown was voted 2023 Michigan Miss Basketball and the 2023 Associated Press Division I Player of the Year. In her senior season, she averaged 25 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

In her debut against SVSU, Brown showed some flashes of her potential as she recorded six assists, zero turnovers, and ended the game with the best plus/minus of any player on the floor with plus-37.

“Macy Brown is a different type of kid,” Barnes Arico said at Michigan Media Day on Oct. 23. “… Just a phenomenal (person) to have in your program, and to say that about a freshman is pretty special. I try not to tell her too much because I…want her to not feel pressure. She just does it naturally.”

The other freshman, Woodson, played on the Hopkins High School (MN) varsity team since she was in the seventh grade. She was a part of two state championship teams and helped Hopkins to a 28-3 record as a senior, averaging 18.7 points per game. As a power forward, Woodson’s dynamic playmaking ability inside the paint earned her a No. 59 national ranking, and the Wolverines are hoping she can transfer that talent to the collegiate level.

Brown and Woodson have a maturity that is uncommon in freshmen. Regardless of how much floor time they see this season, that maturity will set them up for success in their college careers:

Outlook

The Big Ten is one of, if not the, best women’s basketball conference in the country. Home to reigning National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark of Iowa and three teams that reached the Elite Eight in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Michigan’s conference poses a tough road. The Wolverines come into this season left out of the national rankings and are predicted to finish fifth in the conference.

While this may seem daunting, don’t write off Michigan just yet. It has the talent to succeed on all levels, from the highly recruited freshmen like Brown to the 1,000 career point graduate transfers like Hansen. It has the tournament experience, from Cameron Williams’ three consecutive NCAA appearances and Brett’s 2023 NIT semifinal performance. It has the coaching staff, from Olympic Gold medalist Ariel Atkins to Barnes Arico heading into her 12th season as head coach.

If Michigan can find a way to gel and put the pieces it has into a cohesive unit, it will have a chance to prove the low preseason rankings wrong.