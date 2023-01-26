With sweat dripping down her face, graduate forward Emily Kiser had enough.

Her clear face mask kept slipping — she was pushing it out of her eyes nearly every possession.

So in the second half against rival Michigan State, as she ran back on defense, Kiser tore the mask off her face and threw it toward the Michigan bench.

A week later against Indiana — this time with a custom-fit mask that survived the entire Rutgers game on her face — Kiser took the mask off during a timeout. And not one of her current or former teammates was surprised.

The mask became necessary when Kiser’s face collided with the shoulder of fifth-year wing Leigha Brown in a muffed ball handoff play less than two minutes into the Michigan women’s basketball team’s game against Purdue on Jan. 10. She sat on the bench for the duration of the quarter, but checked back in eight minutes later and never looked back en route to a 17 point, 7 rebound performance and a dominant win for the Wolverines.

But little did she know, she’d broken her nose on Brown’s shoulder. Despite the injury, she hasn’t missed a beat.

“She’s just a gritty player,” former Michigan forward Hallie Thome told The Daily. “It doesn’t (matter if) her nose is broken. She’s still playing. Of course, the trainers definitely want her wearing that, but if it was getting in the way of her being able to play at her level that she wants to play at, she’s gonna say ‘whatever’ and make sure that she gets the job done regardless.”

With her nose already broken, Kiser adopted an attitude of “It is what it is.” If the mask was in the way of her team’s success, of course she would throw it aside. A team player her whole life, Kiser’s always been focused on winning.

***

When Kiser first arrived at Michigan, she wasn’t in the starting role she is now. Averaging less than 3 minutes per game her freshman year, Kiser’s role was to make the rest of her team better.

“She understood that it was gonna be tough to get minutes when I was there, when Naz (Hillmon) was there, but did not limit her mindset to what she can do for an organization,” Thome said. “… She always sets the standard. Even as a freshman, she was willing to dive on the floor, take charges and just continue to go play after play after play.”

Hustle plays earn points in Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico’s system that measures effort in practice and games. Players earn stickers to place in a block ‘M’ outline on their locker for each play. So far this season, almost every player on the team has just a handful of stickers.

Kiser, however, is already filling up her second ‘M.’

“She seems to hit the floor more than anybody else,” Emily’s dad Brian Kiser told The Daily. “She’s created a craft at taking the charge, so I think that helps disguise when she’s getting knocked down versus falling down.”

While her dad jokes that her charge-taking ability is rooted in her being clumsy, Kiser attributes that talent to the mental side of the game.

“Watching film (when I was on scout defense) was what started it,” Emily said. “It’s like almost more of an IQ thing because I’m not the quickest player on the floor by any means.”

As a member of the scout team in her first years at Michigan, Emily played against the starting players as preparation for each upcoming game. In that role, she had to learn the moves of talented opposing post players, common plays from opponent offenses and go up against program icons in the paint like Thome, Hailey Brown and Hillmon — all in addition to learning the Wolverines’ offense.

“Emily definitely prided herself in that position, which can be a tough position to be in,” Thome said. “But she made sure that she made us the best team we could be and made sure that all the post players were ready to go against that competition. …That just really speaks to the volume of the IQ that Emily had.”

That high IQ has earned Emily praise all season. It enables many facets of her game from her court vision to her shot selection.

But that IQ isn’t something that she developed at Michigan — it was an asset she learned in her youth.

“Honestly, when people talk about my IQ as a player, I would really credit that all to (my dad),” Emily said.

Courtesy of Brian Kiser

***

Brian Kiser ended up as Emily’s coach in elementary school because there weren’t any other volunteers. He taught her team the basics of basketball to the point and his coaching style ensured that each player understood the game. All four of Brian’s kids have played collegiate basketball, and they’ve each donned number 33. For Emily, that number — her number — holds a special significance and is a reminder of good days in the gym at her dad’s office with her siblings.

“Basketball really is like family bonding for my family,” Emily said. “Whether it’s my dad rebounding for me all the time. I don’t give my mom much credit but she is like (the) ultimate cheerleader on the side. She rebounded for me during COVID, that was pretty funny. I think (33) just reminds me of the family aspect of basketball.”

Courtesy of Brian Kiser

The summer before Emily started eighth grade, her dad made her suit up for the same travel team as her older sister Jessica — who was entering her senior year of high school — in order to get free admission to the gym. But midway through the game, the head coach of the team looked down the bench at Emily and asked: “Are you going to play or what?”

Emily checked into the game, and despite playing with girls four years older than her, scored 14 points.

Courtesy of Brian Kiser

“That’s another thing that I hated at the time that he made me do,” Emily said.

But that hatred morphed into an appreciation.

Playing on teams with older, talented guards made Emily a better player, teaching her to adjust to a faster pace and battle in the paint. But it also helped her learn that sometimes she wasn’t always going to be the star on the team.

Even more than the basics of basketball, Emily’s family taught her an important mentality built on a foundation of hard work. Coaches and teammates throughout her career have noticed it and credited her family with its development.

“I think that she has some real mental toughness that maybe a lot of people don’t,” Indiana Elite AAU coach Tony Marlin told The Daily. “And she had that from an early age and part of that I think is just her upbringing … she understood that things aren’t always going to be perfect, but you do what you’re supposed to do day in and day out, and it’s gonna pay off.”

***

In the three years before Emily Kiser earned a starting role for the Wolverines, she was doing everything she could to develop her game. She showed up early to practice and stayed late. Alongside former guard Danielle Rauch, Kiser committed to extra sessions in the weight room and dove deep into her scout team assignments.

“I really don’t know that I would have made it all four years without Emily,” Rauch told The Daily. “We had each other to rely on, to vent to, to bounce things off of. We were in basically the same situation and we made the most of it by just grinding it out together.”

While some players would have transferred out of a program in that situation, Rauch and Kiser embraced it together. They played countless 2-on-2 games with the “practice boys,” got in extra lifts and got shots up early before practice or late at night. Both ultimately earned starting roles in their senior season.

They built mental resilience during those extra hours in the gym — and that fortitude has been apparent in Kiser’s game for a while.

“When I would get like five minutes a game earlier on in my career … even though if I screwed up, I might have been taken out anyway, I was going with more of the mindset ‘if I turn it over, I can go down and take a charge on the other end,’” Kiser said. “You can always make up for your mistakes in basketball.”

Coaches on all levels have described Kiser as a level-headed, even-keeled, grounding presence for her teammates. Her ‘goldfish’ mental game allows her to focus on one play at a time and make the most of every second on the court, notably in the 2021 NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game against Florida Gulf Coast.

With Hailey Brown and Hillmon in foul trouble, Michigan turned to Kiser. Just one minute after entering the game, she drew a charge, igniting the bench’s excitement. In 15 minutes, Kiser contributed four points, three rebounds and an assist despite not ever knowing if her number would be called.

“I know that there were some times when playing time was not what she thought it should be,” Marlin said. “But I know it never affected her commitment and her work ethic. If anything, I think it drove her more. …She was going to be at Michigan and she was going to do whatever it took to fulfill whatever her potential was there.”

Part of fulfilling that potential was putting in time in the weight room to build muscle, toughness and grit.

“Emily is definitely one of the toughest people I know,” Rauch said. “…Emily’s always gonna play as hard as she can, no matter what she’s feeling in that day.”

Back in AAU, Kiser was one of the most physical players in the paint. Marlin credits her background as a competitive swimmer for that strength. Two-a-day practices — including dryland running workouts — helped Kiser get into the best shape of her life before choosing basketball her freshman year of high school. It also helped build the mental toughness that defines her.

“I don’t know why someone would do a sport where you literally can’t breathe, like (it) doesn’t really make sense,” Kiser said. “We talked about the mental toughness of getting through a practice, like I think swimming could be a huge reflection of that and learning that over the years.”

***

Watching Kiser play, it’s apparent how tough she is: playing with a broken nose, taking charges and battling it out in the paint. Her mental strength passes the eye test as well — she never hangs her head or allows mistakes to snowball.

“She does a great job of being able to be who Emily Kiser is and who the Kiser family raised her to be,” Thome said. “As well as being able to bring that to Michigan and change Michigan women’s basketball for the better … by people being able to see her story, the impact she’s had and that it wasn’t an easy road to get there but it’s one that’s worthwhile.”

From learning the game with her family to riding the bench, — and now playing with a broken nose — Kiser’s journey has it all.

Kiser and anyone else in her life will tell you that her journey hasn’t been easy. But for her, whether it’s a late night practice or throwing her face mask aside, it’s been completely worth it.