Running out to an early 8-point lead, the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team appeared poised to deliver a dominant bounce-back win over No. 16 Ohio State.

Until the Buckeyes connected on eight 3-pointers without missing in the first half, and the Wolverines fell into a hole too deep to recover from.

Try as it might to claw back, Michigan (20-7 overall, 10-6 Big Ten) fell to Ohio State (23-5, 12-5), 74-61.

The Wolverines were the ones who got out to the rapid start, though, forcing the Buckeyes to take a timeout just over three minutes into the game. But out of the timeout, Ohio State went on a tear of its own, closing out the final 6:40 of the first quarter with a dominant performance that had the Buckeyes up 24-17. Ohio State’s run was spurred by six 3-pointers from three different players, and Michigan quickly became the dazed team, scrambling to find an answer.

The Buckeyes’ 3-point bombardment only continued into the second period, quickly hitting another triple — their seventh on just eight attempts — to extend their lead to double-digits for the first time all game. And after missing their first attempt of the game from deep, the Buckeyes made their next eight, capped off by an off-balance buzzer-beater as the shot clock wound down.

That’s when fifth-year wing Leigha Brown seemingly had enough.

Scoring Michigan’s first 10 points of the second quarter, Brown — who was honored pregame for reaching 1,000 points as a Wolverine against Minnesota — willed her team back into the game, single-handedly cutting the deficit to as few as five points.

Then sophomore guard Jordan Hobbs joined Brown’s party, chipping in two 3-pointers as the only other Michigan player to find the basket in the period. Brown entered the locker room with 14 second-quarter points — and 21 total — as the Wolverines took a four-point deficit into the half. And as Brown nearly took over the game, Ohio State was unable to match its early success from deep, missing its final two attempts.

But Brown’s 14 second-quarter points were nearly matched by Buckeyes guard Rikki Harris, who had 12 of her own. And as Brown tried to will Michigan to regain the lead, Harris’s 23-point performance ensured that Brown’s career-high 36 points would be nothing more than a silver lining in yet another ranked conference loss.

With 7:37 to play in the fourth quarter, Harris connected on a triple that gave Ohio State its largest lead of the game, 62-50. Just as it had in the first half, the 3-point shot delivered for the Buckeyes when they needed a bucket.

And with the 3-pointer coming in clutch for Ohio State to open and close the game, the Wolverines suffered a season sweep.