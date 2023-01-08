Entering a top-20 matchup at home, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team had a lot to gain from a win. It could have made another statement asserting that it is an elite women’s basketball program while getting its revenge on No. 16 Iowa — who beat the Wolverines in front of a sold-out crowd to steal the Big Ten regular season crown last season.

Instead, Michigan suffered its second Big Ten loss in a tough conference, and struggles that it has displayed at times all year were to blame.

“I think just you gotta lock in 40 minutes a game, and I don’t think we did that,” graduate forward Emily Kiser said. “… But I think we’re just trying to battle with it. Just not making the same mistakes over and over again, like we can do better than that.”

Those now-familiar mistakes for the Wolverines have happened at times throughout the season, but all combined together Saturday night against the Hawkeyes and ultimately cost them an important victory. Their bigs got into foul trouble. They turned the ball over 15 times. They surrendered offensive rebounds. And most consequentially, their offense struggled when facing a zone defense.

Sophomore guard Laila Phelia and senior guard Maddie Nolan completed a very tough defensive assignment, holding star guard Caitlin Clark near her season average with 28 points while only allowing her to score nine in the first half. But the rest of the Wolverines’ defense did not do enough to help.

“We didn’t help out Laila,” Kiser said. “(Clark) is gonna get hers, I think we knew that. But limiting it to one shot. I don’t know how many o-boards they got, but that was killing us.”

Iowa had seven opportunities to have a second possession and they took advantage — scoring 18 second-chance points. Those missed defensive rebounding opportunities cost the Wolverines chances to generate and sustain momentum with defensive stops.

Guard Kate Martin snatched an offensive rebound and went on a six-point run of her own with roughly three minutes left in the third quarter to put Iowa up by five points — the Hawkeyes led by at least five for the rest of the game. Iowa’s fifth through seventh-best scorers all scored at least three points above their season averages, adding between eight and 10 apiece.

Entering the game, Michigan considered Iowa an excellent test for its defensive prowess. With the Hawkeyes dropping over seven points more than their season average, the Wolverines clearly fell short of where they wanted to be. Throughout the season, they have said that they want to be a top defensive team in the league — and most nights, they have been. But when offensive rebounds provide second chances to a team as offensively lethal as Iowa, that causes trouble, and that danger was pertinent Saturday afternoon.

Combining Iowa’s extra possessions with 20% of all of Michigan’s own offensive possessions ending without a shot and in a turnover instead, and the effects of those mistakes just continued to accumulate.

“And it’s like, heading to this game, I was saying like, we only get to play them once,” Kiser said. “The biggest thing is just don’t regret anything. Especially with, I mean me being a fifth year, but like, telling you it’s gonna fly by. Just don’t regret any of these games. So just leave it all out there.”

But as the final seconds ticked down in Crisler Center towards a loss, Michigan’s mistakes led to plenty of regrets. As a team who set an elusive Big Ten championship as a season goal, digging itself a hole — no matter how small — early in conference play with a loss on its home court was not the outcome the Wolverines were looking for.

“It was kind of a bummer that we weren’t able to get tonight’s,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “But we got to learn from it and get better and get back to work tomorrow. Because our next game on the road is going to be incredibly difficult as well.”

Against Iowa, the Wolverines’ weaknesses compounded in unison. If they want to meet their lofty goals for the season, they can’t let that happen again.