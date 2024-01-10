Looking to stay afloat among the top contenders in the young Big Ten season, Michigan welcomed Minnesota in hopes of cleaning up its play after last Thursday’s thrashing at the hands of Indiana. After a hot start from the Golden Gophers, the Wolverines struggled to recover despite multiple comeback attempts to fall to .500 in conference play.

Michigan (11-5 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) fell to the hot shooting of Minnesota (12-3, 2-2), never being able to mount a meaningful lead and losing by a score of 82-66.

The Gophers burst the door open on the game from the opening tip, showing flashes of the hot shooting they can muster with a 6-6 start from the field, getting out to seven-point leads on two separate occasions in the early minutes of the game. Down 14-7 is when Michigan mustered its first defensive stop of the game which would in turn put Minnesota into a cold spell.

Following their 6-6 start, the Gophers closed the quarter 1-9 from the field, and the Wolverines’ offense started to put together better possessions to fight back to a three-point deficit at the first buzzer.

With Minnesota’s spark dimmed as the second quarter ensued, the teams began to take heavyweight punches at each other.

Back and forth the Wolverines and Gophers nailed threes, graduate guard Lauren Hansen and Hobbs for Michigan with one apiece, but Minnesota hit three of its own followed by a foul resulting in three free throws. By the end of the barrage and a few more Gopher buckets the Wolverines had again fallen into a pit down six at the half and looking for answers for how to slow down Minnesota.

The back-and-forth battle continued into the third quarter, each team leaning on the 3-point shot to get its respective offense. As the minutes waned in the quarter Michigan went on a run that bucked the 3-point trend. Using their physicality to work into the paint for layups and drawing fouls, the Wolverines wore down the Gophers in the closing minutes to take a 54-53 lead into the final frame — just their second lead of the game.

With ten minutes to go, it was do-or-die time for Michigan. If it played its cards right it could pull off the tough conference victory, but once again, slowing down the Minnesota offense proved easier said than done.

Attacking with their potent shots from deep, the Gophers started the quarter 4-4 from beyond the arc and pushed a one-point deficit to a 12-point lead halfway through the final quarter. The Wolverines’ offense sputtered in the face of the Minnesota run, poor shooting and untimely turnovers proved to be the death of the potential Michigan comeback that was brewing to end the third quarter.

As Gopher forward Grace Grocholski rained her fourth 3-pointer without a miss in the fourth quarter with two minutes to go, all of the Wolverines’ energy had dissipated. A once tightly contested matchup had turned into a shootaround for Minnesota and Michigan had nothing to do but watch as the shots poured in.