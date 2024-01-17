It’s no secret that the Michigan women’s basketball team has had a turnover problem in recent years. Last season, part of that problem could’ve been attributed to the lack of a true point guard, and earlier this season those troubles may have been rooted in its newly-constructed lineup.

But as the Wolverines entered Big Ten play, they have quickly turned that weakness into a strength.

“I think for the past couple of weeks, we have made a big emphasis on (having a) positive turnover to assist ratio,” sophomore forward Chyra Evans said after a win against Illinois on Dec. 10. “So keeping our turnovers low but having assists high. I think today we had like five or six turnovers and like 20-something assists. I think that’s really good for us. We can continue building on that.”

Averaging 15.8 turnovers before its first conference matchup of the season, Michigan knew it had to make a change. In Big Ten contests, the Wolverines would be facing more opponents that would make them pay for gifting bonus offensive possessions.

And in their first opportunity, they seemingly turned the page.

With just six turnovers against the Fighting Illini, Michigan started conference play with a strong ball security performance. Now, the Wolverines are the only team in the conference with single-digit turnovers — just 9.4 in conference play — and rank second in turnover margin at +7.20 turnovers per game. Still, Michigan hasn’t gone undefeated in that stretch, dropping two of five games so far, but its ball control has given it more chances to win.

By limiting live-ball turnovers in particular, the Wolverines have slashed the number of fast-break opportunities for their opponents, allowing their defense to set up in the half-court and avoid mismatches.

“(We had only) one (turnover) in the second (half), and five out of the six in the first half were all moving screens,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said after Saturday’s win against Wisconsin. “It’s life-changing. It’s what allows you to shoot 50% from the free throw line and only 39% from the floor. If you look at Cameron Williams, 6-for-15 on layups is not a great shooting day … if you’re missing those, you need to be taking care of the ball, and we forced turnovers also.”

By causing 28 turnovers and only throwing the ball away seven times on its own — five of which were dead-ball turnovers — Michigan was able to pull away early and distance itself from the Badgers as the game progressed.

Difficult passes up the court against then-No. 17 Ohio State’s press break typically would have turned into turnovers and points for the Buckeyes last year. In their game this season, though, the Wolverines seemed to figure out the press break, threading passes across the court easily to set up their offense.

With those turnover numbers dropping steadily across the Wolverines’ past four conference games, from 15 in a win against Ohio State to seven against the Badgers, they have seemingly progressed beyond the turnover issue.

But while its ball control has improved, the other part of Evans’ December goal has actually worsened. Averaging just 11.6 per game, the Wolverines are ranked second-worst in the conference in the assist column. In order to win more Big Ten games, Michigan must continue building on both aspects of Evans’ goal and increase its assists per game.

Typically, assist numbers rise with improved ball movement and finding players for high-percentage shots. Against Illinois Dec. 10, Michigan’s 20 assists led to 13 made threes in an 84-48 rout.

“I think it was more ball movement,” Barnes Arico said about the team’s 3-point shooting on Dec. 10. “And I thought we did a really good job of sharing the ball and starting with tremendous pace. I thought that opened things up for us, and the 3-point shots were uncontested for the most part.”

When the Wolverines have moved the ball successfully, they have shot better, scored more and generally kept themselves in winnable positions. If Michigan can continue cleaning up its offense, like it has done by limiting turnovers, it could be in even better shape as the Big Ten season progresses.