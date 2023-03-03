MINNEAPOLIS — In the final seconds of the first quarter, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team was trapped once again — literally and figuratively.

As sophomore guard Ari Wiggins dribbled toward half court, two Penn State defenders pinned her in the corner. She picked up her dribble and Nittany Lions guard Leilani Kapinus stripped the ball away before dumping it off to guard Makenna Marisa for a buzzer-beating layup to tie the game.

The play was one of five steals for Kapinus and one of nine first-half turnovers for the Wolverines, who have struggled to consistently break the press all season long. Although Michigan was ultimately able to eke out a 63-61 win, the press was one of the factors that kept the game tighter than the Wolverines would have liked.

“I thought we used our length really well,” Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger said. “I thought we gambled when we needed to, and we stood on our feet. We didn’t jump in the passing lanes too much. We got down and got in a stance and stayed on our feet and really closed and corralled the traps, and we had great rotations in the back of the press.”

Those traps and rotations gave Michigan fits all game — and they have all season too. Because once again, when faced with a press, the Wolverines looked dazed and confused. The Nittany Lions, led by Kapinus, turned many of the turnovers they forced into transition buckets. Penn State’s 15 total points off of turnovers kept the game tight.

The Nittany Lions started the game in the press, and Michigan immediately struggled. Dribbles into traps, poor decision making and a lack of help options led to a sloppy performance. Even when the Wolverines maintained possession, they were forced to burn a few timeouts to avoid giving the ball away.

Eventually, Michigan made an adjustment. Whereas early in the game graduate forward Emily Kiser was the decision-maker during the press break, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown became the linchpin. With Brown deciding when to reverse the ball and when to dribble through the press, things looked better for the Wolverines at times — but not always. Michigan still ended the game with 20 turnovers.

And Friday, in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, the Wolverines are almost certain to face a press yet again. Ohio State’s press hampered Michigan in both of the regular-season meetings between the two teams. A large driver of the 27 turnovers the Wolverines committed both times, the Buckeyes frequently sped Michigan up and took advantage of the resulting lapses.

“(Dealing with pressure has) obviously been a point of emphasis all season long,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “And especially when we haven’t been a hundred percent, I think we get exposed in that area. That’s something that I think today was great prep for tomorrow. If anything, we learned how to handle that type of pressure or we experienced that type of pressure. So it will be a similar type (of) game going into tomorrow, and hopefully with that, it will help us.”

The in-game adjustments the Wolverines made against the Nittany Lions provided some relief, but they weren’t enough to ever put the game away. And tomorrow against No. 14 Ohio State, Michigan will have to be better against the press if it hopes to advance.

But, despite season-long struggles, the Wolverines think they can do it.

“I’m pumped right now, to have them for a third time,” Kiser said. “I mean, to let a team beat you twice, to get that chance to play them a third time — and a rival at that — in a Big Ten Tournament setting. It’s going to be a battle tomorrow, but hopefully, we just want it more.”

If Michigan can learn from Thursday’s game against Penn State, as well as its prior two run-ins with the Buckeyes, it might be able to pull off the win. But if not, Friday’s matchup is likely to be deja vu:

More struggles against the press, more turnovers and more frustration. And another rivalry loss.