Entering the 2023-24 season, the Michigan women’s basketball team’s focus is to lean on its veteran talent. After bringing in three graduate transfers in the off-season and expecting big leaps out of veterans in junior guard Laila Phelia and senior forward Cameron Williams, the Wolverines have seemingly locked in their general rotation. With a heightened focus on its upperclassmen, there is little expected from Michigan’s slim two-player freshmen class.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking to contribute in any way they can.

Freshman forward Taylor Woodson and freshman guard Macy Brown both come to Ann Arbor carrying impressive resumes. Each earned all-state honors and were dominant in their prep careers, resulting in their 59th and 74th overall rankings from ESPN, respectively. But they still need to speed up to the Division I game with the Wolverines.

“They’re off to a great start.” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said at Michigan Media day Oct. 23. “Freshman year is certainly a transition, but they’re both doing exceptionally well. Really, really happy with the progress of both of them.”

With a veteran-led roster, the freshmen have numerous sources to look toward for advice as they go through their adjustments — not just to college basketball but to college life as well. Thus far they have done just that.

“I’m the first one out of the house (from my family), I’m not from here,” Woodson said. “So it was going to be hard for me to come to a new spot, learn a new system. … Just relying on my teammates, relying on the staff here … it’s just helped me a lot through this process.”

Having the upperclassmen help them along the way will likely pay dividends for the two freshmen, even if it’s not chiefly on the court in their first year.

Woodson enters a very stacked front court at her forward position. Undersized for her position at 6-foot, she will likely have a similar role to Phelia out on the wing rather than in the post if given the opportunity to play. Brown, meanwhile, comes in as a guard with fewer established players above her. Graduate guard Lauren Hansen has shored up the point guard spot, but true ball-handling guards are hard to come by beyond that. That gives Brown a chance to prove her worth in a position of need as the season goes on despite her youth.

While both are potentially buried in the depth chart to start, early games against Purdue Fort Wayne and Middle Tennessee could provide grounds to earn more minutes.

Barnes Arico had high praise for both of the rookies in their adjustments to college, but their roles on the team in their first year still remain unclear. Entering the program behind proven veterans and graduate transfers who came in with solidified roles, these two rookies are going to have to fight for every minute to prove they’re ready for the challenge.

While they can’t always entirely control where they are on the depth chart, their mindsets toward the veterans who have helped them progress can still generate positive results for the Wolverines.

“No matter what, you can always have energy,” Brown said. “Be excited for your teammates, so that’s going to be one thing that I’m going to emphasize this season no matter if I play or not.”

Bringing that energy to practice, lifts and games, day in and day out, can help Brown and Woodson secure a concrete spot on the roster even if that role isn’t predominantly on the court at this point of their careers. Solidifying that role as a voice from the bench will form chemistry that can make its way onto the court whenever they get the chance to prove themselves.

As the freshmen duo on an upperclassmen-led team, Brown and Woodson have a tough road ahead if they want to become mainstays in Michigan’s starting lineup this season. But becoming a key contributor early is the goal of any incoming freshman regardless, and by leaning on their veterans for advice and bringing enthusiasm to each day, these rookies can make their marks in one way or another.