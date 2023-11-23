Each of the Michigan women’s basketball team’s three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas had a common pattern: an inability to put the ball in the basket for minutes at a time, primarily in the early stages of each contest.

In their first two games of the tournament, the Wolverines were able to overcome their scoring droughts thanks to their intense defense buying time until their offense could muster a burst of points large enough to seize momentum and ultimately secure wins against Middle Tennessee and South Dakota. Against No. 24 Ole Miss, the defense slowed the Rebels down enough to have a chance to steal a win, but the offense couldn’t catch up.

Michigan’s opponents threw new, more intense defensive looks at it than it had seen yet in the young season. The Wolverines faced the most suffocating defense in the paint they’d seen thus far, which proved rather disruptive when post entry passes were denied.

“They play a different type of defense, they really get up in the passing lane and deny that entry pass,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said after the win against Middle Tennessee. “And then they take their big kid and put them in the middle of the paint. So if you try to back cut or you try to get paint touches, she’s there to block shots. So we had to get accustomed to getting open and understand how to do that.”

Against Middle Tennessee, Michigan was able to adjust. The Wolverines made extra passes in order to find their bigs down low and hit some open 3-pointers to space the floor. But when Ole Miss employed a similar technique by denying post entry passes to senior forward Cameron Williams and graduate forward Taylor Williams, Michigan wasn’t able to adapt.

“I knew that they were going to be incredibly disciplined and they wanted to play inside out,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “So we had to make a decision where we wanted to dictate their offense and for us, I don’t think a lot of people have been shooting well in this tournament … But we just knew that they wanted to get around the paint. And so we tried to just clog the paint up and make them kick it out. And then we used our athleticism to contest shots.”

The defensive game plan from the Rebels followed the same blueprint as that of the Raiders, just to a higher degree of execution. A large portion of that plan’s success came from the Wolverines’ pure inability to make shots, as they only made 24.2% of their field goals throughout the course of the game —- including shooting an abysmal 14.8% in the first half, allowing Ole Miss to gain enough separation to decide the game early on and further epitomizing Michigan’s slow starts.

The Wolverines love to run a high-low offense, and function best when it is able to spread the floor and find success on both the interior and exterior.

“Whether it’s off o-boards or getting it in, the defense has to adjust to whatever we’re doing,” Cameron Williams said after beating Oakland Nov. 14. “I think that’s kind of our advantage. We have people who can score on the post and we have people who can knock down shots, people who can drive and playmakers and I think when you are a threat from multiple different positions, it makes it hard to guard.”

Success fuels success for the Wolverines. When post play is effective, opponents have to crowd the paint and aggressively help, leaving guards open beyond the arc for 3-pointers. And when the 3-pointers are falling, opponents can’t give too much room to the outside guards, allowing for easier entry passes.

But it all starts with Michigan establishing a post presence early, which it wasn’t able to do against Ole Miss.

While the Wolverines’ strong defense has kept them in games, through five three-plus minute scoring droughts against the Raiders, a slim 10-9 first quarter lead against South Dakota and only scoring one point in the first 5:51 of play, the offense has to find a way to function to catch back up. It was able to in the two wins, but the scoring never came against Ole Miss, which turned out to be Michigan’s downfall.

That offense is highly connected to post entry passes, but when that isn’t working, the Wolverines need to find another way. Otherwise, slow starts become slow games, and they might be looking at similar outcomes to the game against the Rebels.