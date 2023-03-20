BATON ROUGE, La. — In many ways, the teams were on a collision course.

Year after year, postseason after postseason, Kim Barnes Arico and the Michigan women’s basketball team found themselves facing teams coached by Kim Mulkey in the NCAA Tournament.

After Baylor ended the Wolverines’ season in March twice since 2018, No. 6 seed Michigan was presented with the opportunity to get revenge on Mulkey, now coaching at No. 3 seed LSU.

But unable to generate offense for the entire first half, the opportunity to advance to a third-straight Sweet Sixteen quickly slipped away from the Wolverines (23-10 overall) as they fell to the Tigers (30-2), 66-42, on LSU’s home court.

Opening the game, both teams struggled to take the lid off the basket, shooting a combined 24% from the field in the first quarter. But LSU created separation thanks to star forward Angel Reese, who grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the period, grabbing 10 boards before the first-quarter buzzer sounded and giving her team a multitude of second-chance opportunities.

Then Tigers guard Jasmine Carson sent the crowd into a frenzy, draining three 3-pointers in the first three-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter to help put LSU up 23-9 and force a Michigan timeout. But the Wolverines continued to struggle to score, entering halftime facing a 30-15 deficit.

Not only did Michigan score its lowest first-half total by a large margin, but fifth-year wing Leigha Brown and senior guard Maddie Nolan, the team’s leading and fourth-leading scorers, respectively, entered halftime with zero points to their names. The Tigers’ defense stymied the Wolverines, taking away post entry passes and tightly guarding the perimeter. To compound Michigan’s offensive struggles, Reese continued to dominate, entering the LSU locker room with a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double.

But in the first minute of the second half, the Wolverines looked nothing like they had minutes earlier. Scoring five unanswered points in 55 seconds, including a triple from Brown, who finally got on the scoreboard, Michigan forced the Tigers to take a timeout.

An ensuing game-wide scoring drought nearly three minutes long — filled with blocks, messy transition play and missed open looks — was broken when junior forward Cameron Williams scored a layup, making it a single-digit game. But LSU quickly rebuilt its lead, and despite the Wolverines scoring more in the third quarter than they had the entire first half, they still trailed by 16 points entering the final quarter of play.

With sophomore guard Laila Phelia the only Wolverine able to generate consistent offense, the Tigers continued to grow their lead as the fourth quarter wore on, and the reality set in for Michigan. As LSU basket after LSU basket made the crowd get even louder, the Wolverines knew their season was over. As benches cleared and seniors hugged, the time ticked on, the game already over.

Despite finding its offensive footing in the second half, things would end no differently for Michigan against Kim Mulkey this time around. For the third time since 2018, Mulkey sent the Wolverines packing in the NCAA Tournament.