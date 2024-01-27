EAST LANSING — The Michigan women’s basketball team typically succeeds when its defense succeeds, holding its opponents to a Big Ten-leading 58.8 points per game. Often, that means staying disciplined on the defensive end and limiting opponents’ trips to the free throw line.

But against Michigan State — and facing the second-best scoring offense in the conference — that same defense couldn’t keep up.

The Wolverines (14-7 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) fell behind early and faced significant foul trouble against the Spartans (15-5, 5-4), surrendering 29-of-34 shooting on free throws alone, losing 82-61.

Rolling to a 27-point first quarter on a 64.3% shooting clip, Michigan State shot the ball effectively from beyond the arc and worked through the interior and in transition. While Michigan initially seemed to keep up, pacing itself for 23 points, the Spartans pulled out to a four-point lead to close out the first quarter thanks to 6-of-6 free throw shooting.

“The game plan was try to keep them off the free throw line, contain the paint, and we obviously weren’t able to do that,” Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

Those early opportunities at the charity stripe resulted from fouls on junior guard Laila Phelia and graduate guard Elissa Brett, who each picked up two fouls and were relegated to the bench — where they remained to start the second quarter.

The absence of Michigan’s two top defenders and some of its top attackers was felt to begin the second frame. Surrendering a 9-0 run in the first five minutes of the quarter, the Wolverines’ four-point deficit quickly snowballed into a 13-point lead for Michigan State.

“It was tough without our best players in the game,” Barnes Arico said. “Laila Phelia had three fouls in the first half. It’s tough to play without her.”

Even with Phelia and Brett subbed back into the game, Michigan stalled out offensively. Forcing shots at the buzzer and failing to move the ball effectively, their offense seemed constrained and confused by the Spartans’ defense, throwing the ball out of bounds and into the hands of defenders.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines’ defense continued to foul Michigan State. Scoring eight of their 21 second quarter points from the free throw line, the Spartans outpaced Michigan’s seven points to set up an 18-point halftime deficit.

While halftime provided an opportunity for the Wolverines to adjust their defensive tactics, the second half was just more of the same as Phelia picked up her fourth foul just 24 seconds into the second half.

“We talked a lot about crowding the paint, limiting their touches down low and limiting fouls down low,” senior forward Elise Stuck said. “Obviously sometimes, it does have to do with the refs, but you have to be able to adjust as a team. And I think we really fell short, obviously, in that area today.”

With Michigan unable to adjust, for the third consecutive quarter, the Spartans entered the bonus, making five more free throws and placing five Michigan players in trouble with at least three fouls. A five-minute scoring drought for the Wolverines ballooned that lead up to 21 points entering the fourth quarter.

Even as Michigan was able to attack the Spartans, forcing guard Jocelyn Tate and forward Julia Ayrault to foul out and saddling guard Tory Ozment with four, it was too little, too late. By that point, the damage was done and the trio had already combined for 37 points. And those fouls didn’t result in nearly enough free throws to offset the 29 shots from the stripe that separated Michigan State, as the Wolverines shot just 12-of-17 in comparison, despite drawing 21 fouls.

With its players managing their foul loads, Michigan struggled to initiate its offense throughout the contest, dropping the rivalry game and with it, its win streak.