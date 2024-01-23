The Michigan women’s basketball team has a scoring problem.

In their last six games, the Wolverines have averaged 61.5 points per game, bottoming out with just 43 points in a loss at Nebraska. But that average is more damning than it first seems. While it’s over 15 points per quarter and sits above Michigan’s season-long average points allowed the issue comes in conference play. Playing in the hyper-competitive Big Ten, this six-game average would be dead last over the entire season.

The worst scoring performances in this six-game stretch came against Indiana, Nebraska and Rutgers, games in which the Michigan offense struggled mightily to find its footing and punish its also-struggling opponents. The Wolverines averaged only 52.6 points per game against these three opponents.

Michigan’s struggles against the Hoosiers came as it was unable to get stops defensively, and in turn, was never able to successfully play catch-up. Getting down early caused the Wolverines to press for shots while looking to atone for their defensive woes. But it only led to struggles on both ends.

“I don’t think we got into the offensive flow,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said after the loss to Indiana. “I thought they did a good job defensively. Probably on their scout is that we’re a really good 3-point shooting team, and I don’t think we ever really got into the offense.”

Pressing for shots is one of the ways in which the Wolverines’ offense has faltered. At times they have fallen into the trap of trying to match their opponent’s last made shot rather than working into their sets. This has caused contested shots and 1-on-1 play to plague the offense, wasting valuable possessions at important points in the game.

In a tighter game against the Cornhuskers, though, Michigan wasn’t facing the same barrage. The game was close halfway through the third quarter despite the Wolverines’ eight-point first quarter. Their demise against Nebraska came from untimely turnovers following the stagnant start.

“(I) definitely felt like it was just a lack of focus,” junior guard Laila Phelia said after the loss to Nebraska. “Our energy was there but just being able to come out there focused and ready to go.”

What was formerly a close game was quickly lost after Michigan’s turnovers created a game-deciding run for the Cornhuskers. But the Wolverines could have prevented that run from mattering if their offense was stronger early. Nineteen points in the entire first half won’t win a team many games, and Michigan’s lack of focus coming out of the locker room in Lincoln meant that, despite strong defense, it couldn’t secure another important Big Ten win.

And once again, Sunday against the Scarlet Knights — a game the Wolverines won — a strong defensive performance was almost squandered by a bad offensive afternoon.

Phelia had to drag Michigan into the halftime break herself, scoring 14 of the team-total 25 points. After Phelia willed the Wolverines to a 16-point first quarter, two nine-point quarters ensued. Despite holding Rutgers to 50 points on the night, Michigan was reeling again. The Wolverines needed another nine points from Phelia to bail them out in the final frame to close out the six-point win against the Scarlet Knights, a team that is now 0-8 in Big Ten play.

“I think we can do a better job of getting ourselves easier looks,” graduate guard Lauren Hansen said Sunday. “Whether that’s drive and kicking (or) going in transition. We do a little bit better at going in transition, but I just think we gotta find our rhythm.”

The Wolverines’ offensive rhythm has certainly been out of form in recent weeks for a number of reasons. Stagnation in the half-court, turnovers, playing from behind and relying on one player to step up and handle nearly the entire offensive load has put Michigan in bad situations. Managing to walk away from this six-game lull with three wins keeps the Wolverines afloat, but not in prime position. While players like Phelia can drag teams to the finish line against lower-level opponents, that can’t sustain a team throughout an entire season.

And after a subpar 4-3 start to Big Ten play, the Wolverines’ offense will need to find its footing if it wants to dance in March.