For the Michigan women’s basketball team, 6-for-6 on 3-point field goals has been a surprisingly familiar statline. Devastated by 18 points in a single quarter in each of their last two games, the Wolverines’ perimeter defense has proven to be a liability.

Dropping consecutive games to No. 14 Indiana and Minnesota, Michigan surrendered 24 triples on an overall 51.9% opponent shooting clip. Failing to close out effectively on open shooters, the Wolverines opened a door for opponents to separate themselves, which they did effectively from beyond the arc.

At the same time, Michigan has failed to answer. The Wolverines sank only one 3-pointer against the Hoosiers in the entire contest and only one triple in response to the Golden Gophers’ fourth-quarter outburst beyond the arc.

In those two contests, a similar trend has thrown Michigan off track: one quarter where its opponent shoots at an unstoppable pace.

“The fourth quarter (against Minnesota) was our first quarter the other day (against Indiana),” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said Tuesday night after the loss to the Gophers.

In those game-deciding quarters, the Wolverines surrendered 32.5 points on average, while scoring just 14.5 of their own. And the lethal cuts from the opposing team came from daggers beyond the arc.

The Hoosiers began the game shooting 6-for-6 beyond the arc, lighting up the scoreboard en route to a perfect 13-for-13 shooting quarter. They found wide-open shooters by kicking the ball out from the post — where Michigan attempted to double-team All American forward Mackenzie Holmes.

Against Minnesota, Michigan continued to focus on defending the paint, which it did successfully. Only surrendering 22 points in the paint, compared to 34 against the Hoosiers, the Wolverines improved upon defending the area with the highest-efficiency looks.

But with that enhanced focus on the interior came a degradation of perimeter defense.

“You gotta get out on ‘em and you gotta try to pick your poison,” Barnes Arico said. “But they didn’t really hurt us inside. They just obviously made 15 threes. And we tried to work on our defense all week and I think that we improved, but then tonight, it didn’t seem as if we did.”

Instead of holding the 3-point damage to just six surrendered threes at halftime, as it had against the Hoosiers, Michigan allowed the Gophers to roll. Heating up from a 6-for-14 clip, Minnesota sank nine of 14 shots from beyond the arc in the second half to ice the game — ending on the same 6-for-6 3-point statline that Indiana began with.

Without an offensive 3-point response in the final frame, only sinking one of four shots beyond the arc, the Wolverines couldn’t keep pace with the Gophers. Once again, their opponent only needed one quarter to seal the game, one 3-point steak at a time.

And unless Michigan can slow down the opposition’s 3-point attack, it will likely continue struggling to keep up.