Early in the Michigan women’s basketball team’s 2023-24 campaign, slow starts plagued it, limiting it in first halves consistently. But six games into Big Ten play, the Wolverines seemed to have found a way to get going earlier in contests.

But come Wednesday, that way was lost once again.

Against Nebraska, old habits died hard and set the tone for Michigan’s demise at the hands of the Cornhuskers. Never able to get their offense going, the Wolverines (12-6 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) met their match against Nebraska (13-6, 5-2), falling, 62-43. The meager 43 points were their fewest total all season.

Two minutes into the game, sophomore forward Chyra Evans hit a 3-pointer, Michigan’s first points of the day, to cut the Cornhuskers lead in half and keep the Wolverines right in the mix — but they didn’t stay there for long. Nothing dropped for Michigan in the ensuing six minutes, and it took until the final minute of the first quarter to reach eight points. Despite the Wolverines’ feeble offense, that was still enough to get them within a single-digit deficit to start the second quarter.

“I’m not exactly sure (what went wrong),” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico told WTKA. “We talked about how important it is to start on the road, not sluggish, but I think other teams jump on you on the road. So yeah, it was a tough start.”

That sluggish start crept into the second quarter, as Michigan’s offense kept struggling, managing just seven points in the first five minutes. But Nebraska didn’t heat up either. The Cornhuskers left multiple easy layups short and ricocheted wide open 3-pointers off the rim The misses kept the Wolverines continually within striking distance yet never able to fully catch up.

The slow start for Michigan was familiar, but to this point, the slow starts have often been remedied by stronger second halves.The Wolverines have usually had their chance to make a run and come back, but this wasn’t any normal game for them.

Down nine points entering the third quarter, shooting a measly 30% from the field and outrebounded by 10 at the half, nothing was going to stop the cold streak. With Nebraska’s defense holding junior guard Laila Phelia and graduate guard Lauren Hansen to seven points combined — compared to an average of 26.7 points per game combined — the Wolverines showed no signs of offensive life. They couldn’t muster any semblance of a comeback, let alone take the lead.

“I did feel like (we) were locked in,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “We were talking and communicating … our whole team collectively, it did the things we needed them to do to get stops.”

After locking down on defense all evening, holding Michigan to just 19 points in the first half, the offensive switch finally flipped for Nebraska in the final minutes of the third quarter. Only up by six points, the Cornhuskers went on a 10-1 run in the last three minutes to build their first — and decisive — double-digit lead to end a quarter.

For Michigan it wasn’t just the inability to score, but the struggle to initiate offense altogether in the third quarter that doomed it. The Wolverines committed six turnovers that amounted to six Nebraska points in the frame. Each giveaway was just like a shot careening off the rim, but was doubled down on when points were scored directly off it.

“I thought we were in pretty good shape,” Barnes Arico said. “And then yeah, we had a couple of turnovers that they scored easy buckets on.”

That run further deflated the already-collapsing Wolverines as the third-quarter buzzer sounded and they found themselves down 15 points. All night long Michigan was challenged to find the bottom of the basket at all, and after that crushing run, the Wolverines’ offensive shortcomings finally caught up to them for good. It was no longer the close game it had been throughout, as Nebraska found its stride.

And in return, Michigan had no response. The Wolverines threw away their remaining offensive possessions — and chances to get back into the game — with 18 turnovers. Shooting just 15-for-46, even the cleanest looks clanked off the rim all night long.

While slow starts have usually meant a quick turnaround to recover for Michigan, on Wednesday in Lincoln, its slow start was only followed by a crawl to the finish.