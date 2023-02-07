In the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team’s win Sunday against Michigan State, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown and senior guard Maddie Nolan both scored over 20 points apiece, playing crucial roles in the victory. But graduate forward Emily Kiser — usually a consistent source of production — was contained to just eight points.

In the past four games, the Wolverines’ opponents have figured out how to contain Kiser to just 9.25 points per game — compared to 17.5 prior to that stretch. Her shooting percentage hasn’t dropped. Rather, she is averaging far fewer attempts per game.

That recent anomaly was especially apparent in the first half against the Spartans when Kiser was limited to just one shot attempt. The Wolverines struggled to get the ball into the post, and its offense suffered as a result, finding themselves down by as many as 12 points in the first quarter and by seven points at halftime.

“I thought another key thing too is we couldn’t really establish Emily in the first half because she was guarded by a guard,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said Sunday. “And you would think that would be easy for her to post up, but she was getting double teamed on the other side.”

But Kiser’s quiet day Sunday was just the latest entry in a recent trend. Michigan struggled to get the ball in the post to Kiser not only against Michigan State, but also in a loss to Maryland. In both cases, the Wolverines entered halftime down multiple possessions, and Kiser was matched up against a guard.

Traditionally, a size mismatch on the interior is an advantage for the post. But in recent games, that’s been a disadvantage for Michigan.

The inability to pass the ball to Kiser in the paint stalls the Wolverines’ offense. Without the threat of Kiser, guards stop cutting and stand still, ball handlers stagnate at the top of the key and opponents capitalize by trapping them and forcing turnovers.

Kiser has excellent court vision, which facilitates movement and scoring. When she gets frequent touches, that opens up the entire offense. Not only can she score the ball herself, but her strong presence in the paint often leads to perimeter defenders collapsing, leaving shooters open for Michigan.

With that natural flow and ball movement absent, the Wolverines are forced to drive and attempt to create shots off the dribble, as they did against Indiana, tallying a season-low seven assists.

In the second half against the Spartans, Kiser exhibited her typical scoring — and the difference she made for Michigan’s offense was clear.

“The players were able to make some adjustments (in the second half) and were able to really get Emily going a little bit more,” Barnes Arico said. “And we dove off of Emily’s post touches and (freshman forward) Chyra Evans got a really easy bucket and a couple of our guards got some easy ones.”

Kiser has found a way to impact the game whether she is touching the ball or not. A lot of that impact is found on the defensive end, as was evidenced by her performance against the Spartans. Her nine defensive rebounds, two blocks, steal and all-around hustle were important contributions, as well as holding Michigan State guard Moira Joiner scoreless in the second half.

Kiser is doing what she can to contribute, but recently, Michigan’s ball movement has only given her so many opportunities to do so on the offensive end. Without her passing and scoring, the Wolverines’ offense may continue to falter. For most of the season, she’s proven how important that is.

And if Michigan can’t get Kiser involved like it did in the second half against the Spartans, the Wolverines may not escape with future wins.