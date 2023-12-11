CHAMPAIGN — Amidst changes to the starting five for the Michigan women’s basketball team against Illinois, junior guard Jordan Hobbs found herself slotted in at the power forward position. Taking advantage of her speed and size as a big guard, Hobbs dismantled the Fighting Illini’s fours en route to a career-high 22 points.

To establish herself early, Hobbs’ main point of attack was in the paint. She utilized her guard speed to get downhill on the slower defenders, as well as her height to get big down low with four rebounds and a second chance bucket that kept the Wolverines in a tight game early. The mismatch created from moving Hobbs to the four showed itself early and set the tone for where she ended the night.

“Knowing other fours aren’t as quick so I can attack them,” Hobbs said. “And then things kind of open up after that. I know my first six points were drives and that opened up the three-point line for me.”

Keeping the Illinois defenders on their heels with the threat to drive, Hobbs unleashed all facets of her offensive game in the second quarter. She immediately cashed in that aforementioned sixth point on a layup after checking in, and then again attacked inside the arc for an easy jumper — from there she expanded. Raining the second of three straight threes for Michigan, Hobbs helped push the Wolverines out to a giant lead in the second quarter.

Keeping her foot on the gas and wanting to trounce the Illini entering the break, Hobbs hit one more three and her all-around game had been unleashed. With fourteen points at the half, she was only two points shy of Illinois’ entire roster.

“(Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico) put in some sets for us this week to come off of screens,” Hobbs said, “ … That just puts me in a good mindset, that I’m an option on this team and one of the top options.”

On Sunday, Hobbs was the top option for Michigan, and after the first half she wasn’t done quite yet. As the Wolverines battled throughout the third quarter — a period in which Illinois outscored its own entire first half — Hobbs’ final scoring contributions were vital to keep the foot on the gas.

She added two more three pointers in the third quarter as she closed the game with the game-high 22 points. Those threes brought her total to four on the game, in comparison to the Illini’s three total when the final buzzer sounded. Keeping the scoring production up out of the break helped Michigan stymie any potential comeback attempt from the Illini and presented Hobbs as a true threat for the Wolverines — a team that has lacked an offensive alpha to this point.

“I think we all feed off each other,” Hobbs said. “And we have to just keep bringing that intensity.”

Hobbs certainly fed off the emphasis put on her by her coaches and teammates against the Illini, as she showed that she can be one of the go to options for the Wolverines. In a game like Sunday afternoon’s in which Michigan’s leading scorer, junior guard Laila Phelia, had a slow start on offense, Hobbs proved she can step up and take control to lead the Wolverines with the ball in her hands.