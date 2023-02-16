With the number of players from the state of Indiana rostered on the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team, you’d be forgiven if you thought that Michigan was an Indiana state school.

Graduate forward Emily Kiser, fifth-year wing Leigha Brown, senior guard Maddie Nolan, sophomore guard Ari Wiggins, freshman guard Kate Clarke and freshman forward Alyssa Crockett all hail from the Hoosier State. That’s six out of 15 players on the roster, making up a full 40% of the team.

“I told (Michigan coach) Kim (Barnes Arico) actually before Alyssa and Kate committed, ‘If you get any more of our girls, you got to change the name to “Michigana” because you have such an Indiana group,’ ” Indiana Elite coach Tony Marlin told The Daily. “And then you get a couple other Indiana players that didn’t even come through our program. It’s been fun to be able to have five girls funneled to Michigan from our program.”

Five of Marlin’s former players have played for the Wolverines in the last five years, beginning with Kiser and former guard Amy Dilk and continuing with Nolan all the way through Crockett and Clarke.

“There’s so many of us, it’s become like a joke on the team,” Kiser said at Michigan Media Day Oct. 25.

While it may be funny how many Hoosiers are on the team, there is a special bond that comes with the shared territory.

“Growing up in Indiana, basketball is the sport,” Kiser said. “You come to Michigan, and it seems like it’s football around here. Just growing up in Indiana, every driveway has a basketball hoop. You’re in basketball from such a little (age), I think it helps with kind of the IQ of the game. You learn that as you develop that side of it when you’re young.”

Even people who aren’t from Indiana know of its reputation as a basketball state that produces all-time greats. But basketball in Indiana is a way of life — just look at the movie Hoosiers. Players who grow up in the state are expected to remain loyal to the basketball pantheon that raised them.

“Basketball in Indiana is crazy,” Wiggins said. “So if you’re from Indiana, they expect you to go to IU or Purdue. And when you leave, they want to see, ‘What’s the reason you’re leaving and not going to IU?’ ”

The six Indiana products hope to go into Assembly Hall and show why:

“Michigan is the reason to play outside of Indiana, like there’s something bigger here that you want to be a part of,” Wiggins said. “IU’s a great school, they have a great program and not to knock off on anything (they do), but I think Michigan has something to prove, that basketball doesn’t just live in Indiana, it’s in Michigan also.”

With back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearances and following up an Elite Eight appearance last season, the Wolverines are starting to prove that Michigan is a basketball state. They have drawn in six players from the state of Indiana — six times the number of Indiana natives on the Hoosiers’ own team — and found success.

But following a home-court loss to Indiana earlier this season, Michigan has something more to prove when it heads to Assembly Hall to take on the second-ranked Hoosiers.

“Going into Assembly Hall and being from Indiana is definitely very special,” Crockett said Feb. 7. “Growing up an IU fan and being able to play in that gym is definitely gonna be very awesome. It’ll be even sweeter to win there in front of all those people.”

And against the Hoosiers, the Wolverines have a chance to do just that — and earn their first top-two win in program history.