In its first game of the season, the Michigan women’s basketball battled through ups and downs. Growing pains were evident during many offensive possessions as the Wolverines forced passes and looked sloppy at times, unable to generate effective scoring. But through the high points, their potential flashed.

Despite struggles in the openings of the periods, Michigan found its rhythm as each quarter progressed, making in-game adjustments to prevent the Mastodons from capitalizing on any gained momentum. And after clearing up their offensive woes, the Wolverines (1-0 overall) produced a much more coherent final five minutes of each quarter, defeating Purdue Fort Wayne (0-1), 80-61.

Michigan’s slow first quarter ended in a 13-5 run that built clear separation early in the game. Led by junior guard Laila Phelia’s nine points in the first eight minutes of play, Michigan started subbing bench players into the game to get experience. And with that, every player saw the floor in the first half.

While utilizing experienced players and growing connections between new players are both areas the Wolverines are looking to improve with a group with five newcomers, the lack of chemistry resulting from mixing up the lineup created mishaps throughout the game.

“Continuing to communicate with each other is something that we’re really trying to pride ourselves in along with carrying the new transfers and our freshmen along with us,” Phelia said.

Due to mixing with new players and struggling to sustain the chemistry, Michigan couldn’t maintain its momentum gained at the end of the first quarter and fuel that same success into the next period. The Wolverines made numerous errors that showcased their growing pains.

Committing 13 turnovers in the game, Michigan often rushed passes or looked sluggish on offense, which forced those turnovers or missed passes. The lack of chemistry among the new team proved evident again as it looks to clean the stat sheet from turnovers in the future.

Again at the end of the second quarter, though, the Wolverines rallied on a 9-2 run to generate their largest lead of the game to that point going into halftime, 34-20. While their offense took over at the end of each of the first two quarters, strong defensive play throughout — holding Purdue Fort Wayne to just 10 points in each quarter of the first half— allowed Michigan to maintain a lead.

“It was a game of runs and every time they made a run, we were able to respond and answer so that was great to see,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “… I thought when we dialed up the pressure that was really significant and that really allowed us to go on a run. … We were kind of playing at their pace and I think we needed to just change the tempo.”

The second half kicked off with exactly that — a game of runs.

A run by the Mastodons in the first three minutes of the third quarter was followed by nine unanswered Michigan points, led by senior forward Cameron Williams and freshman guard Macy Brown’s four points each, yet again showing the Wolverines’ ability to make in-game adjustments.

Michigan bucked its previous trend of heating up during quarters by playing a balanced fourth quarter of play, which made way for a decisive finish to bookend Monday night’s win. Even though the Wolverines’ defense allowed Purdue Fort Wayne to score as many points in the third quarter as they did in the opening two periods combined,the offense built enough rhythm to maintain separation. Playing a complete game, offensively and defensively, is something Michigan looks to improve upon.

“We let 20 points in the first half and then 41 or so in the second, so I think just staying consistent throughout the game is huge,” junior guard Jordan Hobbs said. “We tend to have highs and lows, and that’s fine, but we know that we have to bounce back quicker than we did I think in the second half.”

Looking to fix the defensive woes that occurred later in the game, increasing chemistry and on-court time together will only benefit the Wolverines in the long run. And while early-season struggles caused unforced errors on offense, Michigan needs to improve on both sides of the ball after showing flashes of potential against the Mastodons.

Although there were a series of in-game adjustments throughout the game for the Wolverines, they generated enough offensive chances to complement their defense and win the game. If Michigan wants to compete against strong opponents, though, the lack of chemistry shown will have to be set aside to play its best for the full 10 minutes of each quarter.