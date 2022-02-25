As Michigan State guard Nia Clouden stepped to the free throw line with 31 seconds left in Thursday’s game, her charity-stripe shots were the last thing on Michigan fans’ minds. Senior forward Naz Hillmon had just checked back into the game, and the Wolverines’ senior quartet shared the Crisler Center floor one last time. Chants of MVP showered down on Hillmon, and then she swiftly subbed off. Just like that, the Wolverines’ historic senior class had played their final game in Ann Arbor.

Well, not quite yet.

Emotions were high as the No. 6 Michigan women’s basketball team clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title on senior night. And the win that did it came against an in-state rival that upset the Wolverines just two weeks ago.

But this wasn’t goodbye.

“We knew that if we continue to win, we’re going to put ourselves in a position to host,” senior guard Danielle Rauch said. “I think we knew we’re going to come back to Crisler. This wasn’t the last one.”

Because of Michigan’s success, it will almost certainly host its NCAA tournament matchups in the round of 64, as well as the round of 32. While Senior Night wasn’t a goodbye, it was a testament to the progress this class has marshaled. Each of the four seniors left an indelible mark on Thursday’s game, as well as the program.

Hillmon put on a show. She poured in 28 points and kept the Wolverines’ hopes alive early. In a shaky first quarter, Hillmon scored nine of Michigan’s 10 first quarter points, keeping the Spartans within arm’s reach.

“There are nights where we go to Naz, go to Naz, go to Naz, and we did it the first time against (Michigan State),” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “But other people need to make plays, and we talk about that a lot. Other people need to have the confidence to take the shots.”

While that confidence wasn’t apparent in the first quarter, it shone for the rest of the game. Even though Hillmon was the only player to score in double digits, the rest of Michigan’s roster made an impact.

Senior forward Emily Kiser co-led the Wolverine’s supporting cast with eight points — all of which came after the first quarter — and hauled in nine rebounds.

Rauch and senior guard Amy Dilk didn’t fill up the stat sheet, but still left their own mark on the game too. Dilk picked apart the Spartans’ defense with her passes, racking up six assists while turning the ball over only once. She asserted herself on the defensive end, too, coming up with a trio of steals.

Rauch scored just four points, but her calm, confident presence could be felt on the floor. Her smooth orchestration of the offense led to Michigan turning the ball over just 12 times — one of its lowest marks of the season.

While each senior left their mark on the game, they’ve also left their mark on the program.

“I just want to love up on them,” Barnes Arico said. “And tell them every day how much I appreciate them and how much they’ve meant to our program, how special they are and how great they are as people.”

These four came to Michigan, a program that has never before won a Big Ten championship, and they accomplished the previously unaccomplishable. They set records. They made history. And they did it by betting on themselves.

“It’s easy to go to places that have already done it,” Barnes Arico said. “We can go to UConn, or we can go to South Carolina now, or we can go to Tennessee where they have that rich history and rich tradition and they’ve already won a championship. Or, you can come to be the first. You can come and build it. That’s scary for a lot of people.

“… but our kids, they believe. They believed that they could come and make a difference. And they’ve certainly done that.”

Hillmon, Kiser, Rauch and Dilk make up one of the most historic classes in the history of Michigan women’s basketball. They helped the Wolverines to their first Sweet Sixteen, and now they’ve won — at the very least — a share of Michigan’s first Big Ten regular season title.

And they’re not finished.