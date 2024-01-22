The Michigan women’s basketball team has relied on its defense, especially when its offense has struggled to find its footing. Sunday afternoon against Rutgers was no exception.

When the Wolverines faltered offensively — scoring in single figures in the second and third quarters — their defense made sure that the Scarlet Knights didn’t take the lead, as they scraped by with a 56-50 victory.

“We’ll take it,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico told WTKA. “We made the plays down the stretch when we needed to, and when their crowd was into it and when they were making tough plays.”

The Wolverines had one of their poorest shooting outings of the season, making just four 3-pointers at a shooting clip of 25%. By halftime, junior guard Laila Phelia was the only Michigan player to score in double figures. Freshman forward Taylor Woodson was the only other player who made multiple shots from the field — leaving the Wolverines with just 25 points at halftime and Phelia as the primary contributor.

Michigan’s first-half point total could have been a lethally low-scoring twenty minutes. But instead, the Wolverines’ defense held Rutgers to just 18 points in the first half, securing a slim seven-point lead.

The second half was more of the same, though, as Michigan scored just nine points in both the second and third quarters. Clearly, the Wolverines couldn’t rely on offense to win them the game.

And to make up for its lackluster offense, Michigan’s defense stepped up.

The Wolverines forced 21 turnovers throughout the game, scoring 21 points off of them. And with its second-best defender in graduate guard Elissa Brett back on the court, Michigan hounded the Scarlet Knights in the half-court relentlessly, closing out aggressively on the perimeter and contesting shots.

“Whenever (Brett’s) on the court, just how aggressive she is,” Phelia said. “She’s willing to sell out, make those big plays for us, and I felt like just having her out there definitely was a difference maker.”

Jumping passing lanes, Brett swiped three steals and snatched momentum away from the Scarlet Knights, combining with graduate guard Lauren Hansen for six of the team’s nine takeaways.

But one of those remaining steals — coming from Phelia — may have been the most timely of the game.

With just 1:30 remaining, Rutgers had closed the gap to just two points after trailing by as many as 10 three minutes prior. As guard Kassondra Brown released a pass, Phelia lept into action, grabbing the ball and driving up the court. Later that same possession, she found Hansen in the corner for the 3-pointer that separated Michigan for the final time, sinking the dagger.

“Applying the pressure on the defensive end (was important) because they were fouling and they were not as disciplined on that end,” Phelia said.

The Wolverines applied pressure throughout the half-court, contesting shots from the interior to the post. Whereas in past games they struggled to defend the perimeter, against Rutgers, they held the Scarlet Knights to shooting just 4-of-16 from deep.

In a game where its offense was abysmal, Michigan found a way to win. In games with similar offensive woes, a staunch defensive effort wasn’t enough to get by. But against a Rutgers team winless in conference play, the Wolverines will settle for a Big Ten road win on the back of their defensive performance.