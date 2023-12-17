Watching what was once a 16-point lead slip to just six one-and-a-half minutes into the fourth quarter, the Michigan women’s basketball team needed to make a change.

A 10-point run by Miami (OH) brought the game within reach for the Redhawks, powered by free throws and a key 3-pointer. But six points was as close as the game got for Miami, as the Wolverines locked in defensively and allowed just seven points the rest of the game.

“(In that moment), the biggest thing we had to do was just come together on defense and get some stops,” junior guard Laila Phelia said. “I feel like that definitely gets our transition and everything gets our offense going.”

Although offensive inconsistencies have plagued Michigan throughout the season, its defense has been steady. Allowing just 54.2 points per game, the Wolverines pride themselves and rely on their defense to carry them through tight games.

And usually, that begins with shutting down opposing guards — which Michigan did against the Redhawks, only allowing their leading guard scorer to put up eight points. Typically, Phelia takes the brunt of that workload, limiting the opponent’s top scorer to a season low. But against Miami, she had some help.

“Laila Phelia is one of the best defenders in the country,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “But we really needed somebody else to be an amazing defender, be an amazing rebounder. And (graduate guard Elissa) Brett gives our team that and I think then we become such a better defensive team when we can lock up two guards instead of locking on one guard.”

Phelia and Brett led the charge defensively for the Wolverines, stifling their assignments and setting up opportunities to run in transition. The duo pushed the ball, and Phelia assisted on three of Brett’s eight 3-pointers.

Employing a guard-heavy lineup in its past two games, Michigan has looked for new ways to win. More guards means pushing the pace and scoring in transition, and on Saturday morning, the Wolverines did just that. They exploited Miami’s misses by setting up their own offense quickly and moved the ball efficiently, racking up 15 assists as a team to counteract their turnover woes.

Without its offensive rebounding, though, Michigan’s defense and passing likely would not have been enough to neutralize the damage from its 20 turnovers.

“The biggest thing for us is just being able to give the team that second opportunity to get those shots,” Phelia said. “… I feel like just coming into the game understanding that if our sets are like if we’re not executing on offense, being able to just really prioritize that.”

The Wolverines capitalized on their 17 offensive rebounds, scoring 14 second-chance points. Without those extra possessions, led by sophomore forward Chyra Evans’ seven o-boards, Michigan may not have found the separation it needed in the fourth quarter.

In a sloppy offensive game, the Wolverines ultimately found a way to win in seemingly dominant fashion. Backed by aggressive defense, Michigan compensated for its offense and closed out strong.