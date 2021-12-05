In its final non-conference game before entering Big Ten play, the Michigan women’s basketball team (8-1 overall) dominated Akron (3-3), winning 93-54.

From the opening tip, the Wolverines controlled every aspect of the game. Starting the game on a 12-0 scoring run and keeping the Zips scoreless for over six minutes, Michigan capitalized on an aggressive offensive attack.

Freshman guard Laila Phelia, in her first career start, nailed a 3-pointer from the wing to open the game. The Wolverines remained hot from three for the remainder of the first half. Junior guard Michelle Sidor drilled a 3-pointer, capping off the 12-0 run and forcing an Akron timeout.

Junior guard Maddie Nolan also notched two 3-pointers in the first half.

Senior forward’s Naz Hillmon and Emily Kiser both contributed in the post, working a high-low rotation. Michigan had 30 points in the paint in the first half, 13 of which came from Hillmon and Kiser posted nine.

The dominant performance continued on the defensive end, with Michigan forcing nine turnovers from Akron in the first quarter alone, en route to the Zips’ 16 total first half turnovers. The Wolverines took advantage of Akron’s sloppy ball-handling, putting pressure on the perimeter, forcing 23 points off turnovers in the first half.

Another scoring run late in the second quarter sent Michigan into the locker room with a 55-21 lead.

The second half narrative was much of the same — a commanding effort from the Wolverines on both ends of the floor. Kiser continued to light up the paint, ending the game with 19 points and eight rebounds. Hillmon also notched 18 points and three rebounds. Five players broke double-digit scoring against the Zips, en route to a 65% shooting percentage.

Michigan also broke its season high assist record with 22, surpassing its previous record of 18. Nolan led the Wolverines in assists with seven, and Hillmon and Kiser each added five and four, respectively.

Overall, the Wolverines’ final game before entering conference play was a strong showing of Michigan’s ability to dominate at every facet of the game. Coming off their first loss to Lousiville, Sunday’s win against Akron was the confidence boost the Wolverines needed to face a dominant Big Ten.