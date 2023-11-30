One-hundred and three points. 56% on 14-for-25 shooting from deep. Four players with double digit scoring. Fifty rebounds.

The list of impressive stats goes on in the Michigan women’s basketball team’s impressive win over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The Wolverines lit up the Cougars from beyond the arc, tying their all-time single game 3-point makes.

Michigan’s starters struggled despite the lopsided win, in particular its best player — junior guard Laila Phelia. Struggling to both shoot the ball and stop SIUE’s fast-paced offense, Phelia and the starters looked lost.

After yet another slow start, Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico had seen enough, quickly subbing all five starters out with the score locked at 15.

“SIUE came out and scored 17 in the first quarter and they scored 12 in the first three minutes of the game,” Barnes Arico said. “I was really not happy with that.”

But when the starters exited the game, the bench came in and turned the tide. Without any starter in, Michigan went on a 13-2 run to close out the first quarter, setting the tone for the remainder of the game.

On a night when Phelia ended up with as many fouls as points, starting graduate forward Taylor Williams had four points and the fewest minutes of any player. With starting senior forward Cameron Williams following that trend at just two points, the bench needed to step up.

And it did.

“The next people up are always ready,” sophomore guard Alyssa Crockett said. “And that’s a great thing with our team, we’re a very deep team. If (the starters aren’t) having the best night then we’ll come in and clean it up.”

Crockett was one of many bench players to clean up the mess that the starters made in the first quarter. With a career high 16 points on 4-for-6 from three, her and the other bench players that came in quickly picked up the intensity that the starters lacked. Both of Michigan’s freshmen, guard Macy Brown and forward Taylor Woodson, recorded career highs in scoring and minutes, adding to the onslaught of bench productivity.

At the end of the first half, the Wolverines tallied 50 points — and 39 of them came from the bench.

It wasn’t until the bench players got going that the starters began to contribute. Junior guard Jordan Hobbs and graduate guard Lauren Hansen both finished with double-digit affairs, but recorded all but two of their combined 26 points in the second half.

When the starters struggle, the bench has a chance to prove they’re worthy of minutes. On Wednesday night, those Wolverines proved their worth with the opportunity they were presented and brought intensity into the games.

“We have Maize and Blue teams at practice and Maize is our starting group,” Barnes Arico said. “I think Blue has really been challenging them every day and pushing them and winning a lot of the contests in practice. They’re deserving of the opportunity to play and they went out there tonight and really did a great job so a credit to them.”

The determination to prove themselves led to strong performances out of Michigan’s bench players en route to a season-high 67 bench points. Continuing to shoot well down the lineup — even against weaker opponents — can bring good practice to players who don’t often get the opportunity to play in high pressure situations. And against the Cougars, the Wolverines got exactly that chance they were looking for.

“When your starters really don’t light it up and we still were able to generate 103 points, I just think we have a tremendous amount of balance,” Barnes Arico said.

In their first game recording over 100 points since 2017, Michigan showcased it can still thrive when its starters struggle. And if that becomes a trend, the Blue team in practice could be called upon more in games if Maize can’t hold its ground.