MINNEAPOLIS — With two minutes remaining in Thursday’s game against Penn State, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team looked as though it would ride its nine-point lead to victory. Sophomore guard Laila Phelia had just broken a game-wide scoring drought with her first 3-pointer since going down with a lower-leg injury Jan. 29, and it seemed like the game was all but put away.

But by the time there were 11.4 seconds left, that lead shrunk to a 63-61 advantage. And as the Nittany Lions possessed the ball, that certainty was gone. They inbounded the ball and got it to their leading scorer, guard Makenna Marisa, for the last-second shot — and the chance to go to overtime — which barely rimmed out.

The Wolverines (22-8 overall, 12-7 Big Ten) ultimately escaped with the win, 63-61, to outlast Penn State (14-17, 4-15). But on paper, the win should have been much easier.

“I think we got away from kind of what we were doing that got us the nine-point lead,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “… I thought we settled down and started to share the ball more and started to find the open person (to build the lead). Where we were just trying to make that play so badly that we didn’t make the play and then they were able to chip away.”

Throughout the game, the Wolverines’ defense gave the Nittany Lions plenty of trouble. Forcing multiple shot-clock violations, a five-second violation and swiping the ball three times, Michigan managed to get enough defensive stops to avoid their turnovers from snowballing into larger issues. By preventing Penn State baskets, it prevented opportunities for it to set up its press and in turn gave its own offense some more flow.

To begin the game, the Wolverines were unable to consistently handle the full-court pressure that the Nittany Lions threw at them — a problem that has reared its head multiple times this season. Between stripped dribbles, intercepted passes and forced jump balls in Penn State’s traps — often catalyzed by Nittany Lion guard Leilani Kapinus, who finished with five steals — Michigan wasn’t able to establish consistent offensive rhythm.

It took a buzzer-beating baseline jumper from junior wing Elise Stuck for the Wolverines to take a one-point lead into halftime — a lead that, at least on paper, should have been bigger. The Nittany Lions were without two key players, guard Taniyah Thompson and starting point guard Shay Ciezki.

The first time around against Michigan back in January, Ciezki lit up Crisler Center with a team-high 21 points. Without her offensive production, Penn State was expected to be far behind a Michigan team with all of its primary threats available, with both Phelia and fifth-year wing Leigha Brown — who sat the previous two games due to an internal issue — back and ready to go. Instead, it was a one-possession ballgame to enter the second half.

At different points in the season, Michigan has utilized strong third quarters to pull away. Poor third quarters have also sunk it. But against the Nittany Lions, neither team gained an edge amid eight different lead changes that eventually resulted in a 52-50 lead for the Wolverines entering the fourth quarter.

“I thought Penn State really battled,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “Every time we would go up, they fought to come back.”

At that point in the game, Stuck and Phelia had combined for 18 points off the bench, far surpassing the Nittany Lions’ bench total of zero. And those bench contributions proved to be even more crucial in the fourth quarter. With 7:30 remaining, Phelia drove from the top of the key and kicked the ball to Stuck, wide-open on the wing.

Stuck nailed the 3-pointer, capping off a one-minute six-point swing — and setting a career-high of 11 points — to force a Penn State timeout. Her three gave Michigan its largest advantage of the game at that point, a 58-52 lead that it didn’t relinquish despite the Nittany Lions cutting the deficit across the final minutes.

“Even in the fourth quarter after we got hot there and then went on a little bit of a drought, I think we really relied on our defense and got quite a few stops in the fourth for sure,” graduate forward Emily Kiser said.

While on paper, the win should have been easier, what matters most for Michigan is that it survived Penn State’s run to claim its first Big Ten Tournament victory since 2020. But if it continues to flash the same turnover and press-break issues that made it such a close game, it might not survive the next one.