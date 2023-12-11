CHAMPAIGN — With the basketball in its hands, the Michigan women’s basketball team seems as though it can’t be stopped.

In Sunday’s game against Illinois, the Wolverines proved this to be true.

Michigan took on the Fighting Illini in both teams’ first conference matchup of the season, with the Wolverines desperately seeking a comeback win after a heartbreaking loss to Toledo on Dec. 6.

And when Michigan stepped into State Farm Arena, it knew what it had to do to accomplish its goal: dictate the pace of the game and limit turnovers.

“(Turnovers have) been a point of emphasis,” Wolverine coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “That’s something we’ve been really struggling with. Toledo scored 20 points off of our turnovers. So we’re trying to figure out how can we limit those turnovers, and we were sensational at that tonight. I think that’s going to be very important for us moving forward.”

Michigan looked like a different team against Illinois. Giving up the ball just six times — a drastic improvement from their 19 turnovers against the Rockets and their 15.8 turnovers per game this season — the Wolverines were able to keep the ball in the hands of their players and out of their opponents.

This led to extra possessions for the Michigan offense, allowing it to work through its progressions to find open looks instead of scrambling to get quick buckets.

“I’ve been working with (Wolverine coach) Ariel Atkins on that a lot,” junior guard Jordan Hobbs said. “Just seeing the floor first and reading the defense after that. That’s something that we’ve been focusing on. We really didn’t get any transition points against Toledo and that was really detrimental to our game. (Transition points) open the court so much and people collapse on you and then you can kick out (to) our three point shooters, which were hitting today.”

Moving efficiently in transition and off giveaways, Michigan maintained momentum throughout the game. The Wolverines grabbed 13 total turnovers and turned it into 15 points — just one point shy of the Illini’s first half point total. Michigan stifled any rhythm Illinois had and transformed it into its own offense.

And when the Wolverines got their offense flowing, especially off turnovers, they didn’t just drive to the basket themselves — they passed to an open teammate.

“For the past couple of weeks, we have made a big emphasis on (having a) positive turnover-to-assist ratio,” sophomore forward Chyra Evans said. “(We wanted to keep) our turnovers low but have assists high. Today we had that and … we can continue building on that.”

Michigan notched a staggering 17 assists compared to six turnovers, its highest turnover-to-assist ratio this season. And after a five-assist and 19-turnover outing against Toledo, being careful with the basketball is now an even greater point of emphasis for the Wolverines.

“We focused in practice on not turning the ball over,” Hobbs said. “I think four guards coming out helps it a little bit, just (by) attacking off of them. … We got to our spots and found the extra man and our offense was just flowing really well.”

Michigan bounced back from its worst game of the season with one of its best, and its ability to diminish its turnovers over a few short days showed evolution. If the Wolverines can continue to control the ball, they are in line for more dominant performances like Sunday.