CHAMPAIGN — Through one quarter, up just 15-9 and shooting 1-for-6 from beyond the arc, it seemed as though the Michigan women’s basketball team might be off to another slow start of shooting. But as it turned out, the Wolverines only lit it up from there in a dominant win over Illinois.

Kicking off the second quarter, Michigan on three consecutive possessions banked in easy layups and established a 12-point lead that never wavered. A minute and a half later, the Wolverines continued to heat up, nailing three consecutive 3-pointers to hammer home a lead that proved insurmountable.

“I mean, the baskets were like double the size today,” junior guard Jordan Hobbs said. “It was awesome and I feel like once one person’s hitting, everyone kind of feeds off of that energy and everyone will start hitting.”

Hobbs started off the action early for Michigan. Starting at the ‘4’ in the Wolverines’ small-ball, guard-heavy lineup, Hobbs cut off screens faster than her defenders could follow. Her movement opened up cuts through the interior, which then she followed up with two 3-pointers to give her a game-leading 14 points in the first half alone.

The momentum Hobbs catalyzed only continued to build, as Michigan’s healthy 23-point halftime lead flourished behind the continued barrage of 3-pointers to open the second half.

“I thought we did a really good job of sharing the ball and starting with tremendous pace,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “And I thought that opened things up for us and the 3-point shots were uncontested for the most part.”

Finishing the game with 20 assists, the Wolverines’ ball movement was the key to unlocking their 3-point attack. The ability to move the ball along the perimeter and also feed baskets in the paint disrupted an unsettled Fighting Illini defense, giving way to wide-open 3-pointers — which Michigan knocked down at an impressive clip.

Forty-three percent of the Wolverines’ threes splashed down at 13-for-30, just four makes shy of Illinois’ total from the entire field. Six different players contributed to the onslaught, with Hobbs leading the way with four.

“It’s always great to be able to make threes, and I think we’re a team that can really shoot it,” Barnes Arico said. “Sometimes we don’t shoot them when we’re open, and I was really happy tonight that we did shoot them.”

It seemed like the only shots Michigan passed up from beyond the arc were opportunities given up in favor of an assist. When Illinois guards closed out aggressively, the Wolverines put the ball on the ground, driving to the basket and finishing, or found a way to feed their forwards.

With an all-out attack just two shy of the single-game program record for made 3-pointers, Michigan’s ball movement set it up to score at will. On Sunday against the Illini, the Wolverines’ shooters continuously threw knockout punches. And Illinois couldn’t fight back.