Michigan would take the ball into the offensive zone in hopes to extend its lead late in the first quarter. Senior guard Danielle Rauch would find senior forward Emily Kiser inside the paint. Despite being triple-teamed, Kiser found a way to score the layup to give the Wolverines an 18-10 lead with 2:29 in the first quarter.

No. 6 Michigan (20-2, 11-1 Big Ten) faced off against No. 21 Iowa (15-6, 9-3) in a game that was ultimately decided in the fourth quarter despite a sizable lead early on, winning 98-90.

In the first three minutes of the game, the Wolverines would jump to a 7-2 lead thanks to a pass from Rauch to find senior forward Naz Hillmon who still managed to score the layup despite a double-team.

The Hawkeyes would cut the lead to two just a minute later off of an offensive explosion from guard Kate Martin who scored the next five points.

This would be the closest Iowa would get to tying the game.

Iowa only managed to hit three field goals in the final six minutes of the first quarter. This was due to Rauch’s strong defensive performance in the first, grabbing six defensive rebounds in the quarter.

This allowed Michigan to finish the quarter on a 16-8 run, hitting two 3-pointers during that span — the Wolverines only hit one 3-point shot in their last game.

In the second quarter the Hawekeyes would hit a 3-pointer only for Michigan to respond with a 8-0 run making it a 15 point game with 7:29 left in the second quarter.

In the remainder of the quarter, both teams would exchange shots with Iowa finishing the half with a 16-15 run. Despite the strong offensive in the end of the second quarter from Iowa, it was still heading into halftime down 48-36.

Michigan would start the second half with an 8-1 run capped off with back-to-back layups from freshman guard Laila Phelia. With starting guard Leigha Brown out with an injury, it provided an opportunity for Phelia who took advantage finishing the game with 24 points.

The first half defense would transition into the second half, holding Iowa to one field goal on 8.3% shooting in the first seven minutes of the third quarter.

The Hawkeyes have arguably one of the best players in the nation in guard Caitlin Clark who leads the country in scoring averaging 26.4 points per game. Halfway into the third, she was held to 4-of-16 shooting from the field and 13 points.

Maddie Nolan would hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a 66-41 game with 3:23 left in the third. Michigan seemed like it was well on its way to an onslaught victory.

Being up 25 late in third, Clark finally began to breakout, scoring eight straight points for Iowa. In the final three minutes, the Hawkeyes finished the third quarter on a 13-4 run to cut the game to 16 heading into the fourth.

The momentum carried over in the final quarter, with Iowa going on a 15-8 run to cut the game to 9 with 4:52 left in the fourth. Clark continued her hot streak, scoring 11 of 15 points for Iowa.

With Clark scoring baskets, the Wolverines look to an unexpected player to help carry them to victory — Phelia. Phelia had a monster fourth quarter, scoring 11 points including three-of-four straight layups for Michigan to help.

Even Phelia’s performance wasn’t enough to close out Iowa as Clark continued to score, notching the next 13 points for the Hawkeyes. Clark made three 3-pointers in the span of 92 seconds to cut the lead to six with 1:39 left.

With the Hawkeyes down by five, they had a chance to make it a one score game, but Clark missed a 3-pointer when it mattered most, giving Michigan the possession. The Wolverines held on.