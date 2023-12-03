The referee’s whistles were hot during the Michigan women’s basketball team’s 80-66 win over Harvard, constantly stopping the run of play and making it difficult for either program to get into a rhythm.

But the Wolverines eventually found a way to use that to their advantage, coming from behind to secure a victory against the Crimson.

After the first few possessions, it was clear that the officials would not be allowing much contact, calling three personal fouls by the 7:49 mark. And for a physical team like Michigan, it made it difficult to play the type of defense it is accustomed to, resulting in key contributors getting into foul trouble. In the last two minutes of the half, junior guard Jordan Hobbs and graduate guard Elissa Brett both picked up their third personal fouls, adding to 12 total first-half fouls for their team.

But with the help of the Wolverines’ deep bench and a change in playing style, they were able to take the heat.

“We thought (Harvard) was initiating some of that contact which is something we talked to the officials about,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “(The refs) were catching the second part of it. (But we) still have to make shots. (Hobbs and Brett had) six fouls at half. We definitely needed to adjust to that in the second half.”

Despite the first-half struggles that led to the Wolverines trailing by two, that halftime shift proved to be the difference in the game. Michigan continued to pick up fouls on defense, but it became more selective in when it chose to go after the ball and didn’t allow any shooting fouls for Harvard in the third quarter.

On the offensive end, the Wolverines took advantage of the active whistles, driving into the lane and finding ways to be aggressive in the paint — consistently earning their way to the charity swipe.

“(Fouls) definitely affected the game on both sides,” graduate guard Lauren Hansen said. “We couldn’t guard them the way that we wanted to guard them. We know that we’re a physical team. We just kept getting called for chippy (fouls). So we had to adjust at halftime, but also on the offensive end we pinpointed that and said ‘we can take advantage of that too.’ I think that shifted the game.”

That shift resulted in Michigan consistently getting to the free throw line, scoring 26 points off foul shots at a strong 89.7% clip from the stripe. Those 26 free-throw points are tied for the third most in a single game in the Big Ten this season. The figure is made more impressive considering the Wolverines shot an unimpressive 57.9% from the line in Wednesday’s game against SUIE.

The free throw improvement didn’t come by accident — it’s something Michigan has been intentional about.

“We practice (free throws) every single day,” Hansen said. “It’s been intentional for us this past week. We haven’t really shot free throws that well in the last couple of games. So we knew we needed to lock in on that. We’re great shooters, (we needed) to focus on the line. That paid off today.”

In a game in which 43 total fouls were called against both teams, it may seem like the Wolverines were reckless on defense. But Michigan’s ability to attack opposing players showed that it can take the heat of hot whistles — and find a way to use it to its advantage.