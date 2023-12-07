It was déjà vu.

The Michigan women’s basketball team trailed early, letting itself be dictated by Toledo’s tempo in a similar way to last season’s heartbreaking loss. Through missed shots, poor rebounding and lack of defensive communication, the Wolverines looked lost in a sold-out Savage Arena.

And just like last season, Michigan’s (7-2 overall) second-half surge wasn’t enough to correct its early mistakes, disappointingly falling 69-46 to the Rockets (4-2).

Slow starts are becoming commonplace for the Wolverines, and Wednesday’s game was no exception. Ending the first quarter by shooting just 5-for-13 from the field and giving up a 7-0 run to Toledo, Michigan was falling back into old habits. No player had scored more than two field goals and the offense was stagnant.

Down 15-12, the Wolverines tried to turn the tide in the second frame but somehow lost what little offensive rhythm they had. Michigan could not contain reigning MAC Player of the Year Quinesha Lockett, allowing her to put up shots on the perimeter and inside the paint. Lockett’s 11 second-quarter points were more than the Wolverines’ seven. She continued this dominance throughout the game and finished with 20 points.

Even Michigan’s reliable defense failed to show up. The Rocket’s 38 first-half points — 18 of which were off turnovers — were the most they had scored all season, while the Wolverines scored an unimpressive 19 points.

The beginning of the second half showed promise for Michigan as junior guards Laila Phelia and Jordan Hobbs combined for seven points in the first three minutes — more than Michigan’s second-quarter total. And after graduate guard Lauren Hansen took a charge, momentum finally started to tilt in the Wolverines’ favor.

Michigan still found itself down by 19, enacting a full-court press to disrupt Toledo’s momentum. And while this may have slowed down the Rockets’ scoring, it didn’t stop it. When the Wolverines swarmed Toledo’s players and forced them to shoot as the shot clock expired, they still let up a three-pointer. When Michigan moved the ball up the floor quickly in transition, it turned the ball over via an offensive foul.

Nothing that the Wolverines could do was enough to ground the Rockets. There were moments of promise for Michigan where it looked like it might start to go on a run, moments where the Wolverines forgot about last season’s upset and played with a clean slate.

Because in the end, the Wolverines had déjà vu.