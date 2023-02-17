BLOOMINGTON — With offensive struggles already beginning to show, the No. 12 Michigan women’s basketball team took a timeout midway through the second quarter. Down 34-19 to No. 2 Indiana, the Wolverines attempted to regroup and reset.

But immediately out of the break, Michigan put itself in even deeper offensive trouble. After sophomore guard Ari Wiggins passed up on multiple open looks, the remaining Wolverines failed to create adequate opportunities — suffering a shot clock violation as a result.

That possession served as a microcosm of Michigan’s offense on Thursday night. The Wolverines struggled to consistently find open looks — and when they did, players often failed to take advantage. In the second half, fans in Assembly Hall even began miming shots and heckling Wiggins for passing up open looks behind the arc.

On defense, however, it was a completely different story for Michigan. The Wolverines held the Hoosiers to just 68 points — 17 below their season average. Perhaps more significant, though, is how those 68 points compare to the 92 that Indiana put up in its first win over Michigan on Jan. 23.

“That was a goal of ours all week, to be better defensively because of how they scored (last time) and to be better on the boards,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said postgame.

After pairing defensive struggles with getting out-rebounded 41-to-24 in the first matchup, the Wolverines succeeded in both problem areas the second time around. They won the rebounding battle on Thursday, with 35 boards to the Hoosiers’ 30, en route to a strong overall defensive outing that also included six blocks and eight steals.

But while they hit the defensive goals outlined by Barnes Arico, that success wasn’t enough to create an upset victory. What neutralized that performance on Thursday was what Michigan lacked on the other end of the floor — the Wolverines failed to turn that defense into offense.

“We really try to pride ourselves on defense,” graduate forward Emily Kiser said postgame. “So the last time we played, (with) that many points that we gave up, we were hoping to bet on that. But yeah, we didn’t translate it to offense today.”

In addition to limiting Indiana’s total offensive output, Michigan also held the Hoosiers scoreless for over six minutes to open the fourth quarter. The Wolverines entered those final 10 minutes trailing 61-37, a deficit that looked — and proved to be — insurmountable.

Although there wasn’t much hope of a successful comeback, those six minutes provided an unequivocal opportunity for the Michigan offense to feed off of its defensive triumphs.

And while the Wolverines scored 11 points during that stretch, they still struggled to truly capitalize and bring themselves within striking distance — once again demonstrating the disparity between their defensive and offensive performances.

“Today’s issue was a little bit different than the last time we played them,” Barnes Arico said. “We really struggled scoring and I think that was a credit to their defense and their atmosphere and we got sped up a little bit early.”

As the top scoring defense in the Big Ten, Indiana deserves that credit in the backcourt. The environment in Assembly Hall was certainly a factor as well — especially considering the crowd’s gestures and chants while Michigan was on offense.

The Wolverines were ultimately successful in correcting their biggest weaknesses from the first matchup. They held the Hoosiers to far below their season average point total, and they won the battle on the boards.

But none of that defensive success matters if Michigan can’t translate it into points on the scoreboard — and that’s exactly what it failed to accomplish on Thursday.