In its second straight loss to Toledo in two years, the Michigan women’s basketball team got down early and never found its footing again. There was no signature third quarter run to regain the momentum or gradual fight back into a competitive game for the Wolverines. The Rockets were able to match every punch and showed Michigan that its early stagnation cannot always be righted later on.

Playing again in a hostile environment, the Wolverines mirrored their Saturday victory against Harvard in the early minutes, slow and low-scoring. It took Michigan nearly seven minutes to score its fifth point, but it did manage to get to within three points of Toledo’s lead by the end of the first quarter. It looked like maybe just another slow start for the Wolverines such as they have had often this season — maybe they just needed to get heated up before trouncing the prospect of another upset.

But that was not the case. After Michigan came within three to end the first quarter, the Rockets came out in the second quarter and pushed the lead to six, and then 10, and then 14, and eventually ended the quarter doubling up the Wolverines, 38-19.

Michigan initially looked like it might have gotten itself back into the game after another slow start, but against Toledo, the crucial run never came.

“I thought we did a good job in the first quarter coming back into the game,” junior forward Jordan Hobbs said. “And then we just never really got back into it after that.”

The Rockets’ experience allowed them to build out that big lead, and their size down low anchored the defense that truly stagnated the Wolverines. Michigan struggled to get into the paint to score around center Hannah Noveroske, and couldn’t get much to go from outside either, shooting 3-for-14 from three. The Wolverines’ attempts to break back into the game were challenged greatly by Toledo’s stout defense after it built its lead.

“They were really effective on the defensive end,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “We had a tough time scoring, especially in the first half.”

That effectiveness in the first half didn’t discourage Michigan from coming out of the break firing though, scoring much easier with drives into the heart of the defense. The only problem was that the Rockets matched each of the first four buckets with scores of their own. The Wolverines found ways to score, but they were unable to put together scores and stops in consecutive possessions, never making a substantial run at the lead.

“There’s no substitute for experience,” Kim Barnes Arico said. “(Toledo is) unselfish, they share the basketball, I could talk all day about them.”

After quelling Michigan’s attempted third quarter comeback, the Rockets had all but put the game away. Their experienced players and consistent play throughout all four quarters didn’t allow the Wolverines to right the ship, and served as a sign of what could be to come if Michigan keeps having slow starts with conference play approaching.

For the second game in a row, the Wolverines came out slow on the road, and for the second time in two years, they dropped a game to an experienced Toledo team that just seems to have their number.