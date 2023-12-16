Returning home after a three-game road trip, the Michigan women’s basketball team was looking for a win.

With the help of a stellar 27-point performance from graduate guard Elissa Brett, the Wolverines (9-2 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) did just that, convincingly beating Miami (OH) (1-7), 75-49.

Brett and sophomore forward Chrya Evans got their second consecutive start, reaching season-high stats in the first half and demonstrating Michigan’s depth.

“We all have confidence in each other,” junior guard Laila Phelia said. “… We’re always talking, communicating and helping each other out. Whoever has the hot hand (we give the ball to). Jordan (Hobbs) had the hot hand last time, Brett had it this time.”

The Wolverines relied on their bench early, utilizing players like senior forward Elise Stuck to provide a spark when they needed it most. Within seconds of entering the game, Stuck received an inbound pass and got fouled as she made a contested layup, electrifying both the crowd and the Michigan bench.

But the majority of the Wolverines’ offense came from behind the arc as they went 13-for-26, the second consecutive game with 13 triples. In the first half alone, 21 of Michigan’s 31 points came from downtown as it relied on its 3-point shooting to compensate for its struggles in the paint.

“Traditionally we’ve always played through our posts,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “We’ve had All-American post players, 2000-point scorers in the post. …. (Today) was the first time (since) 2017 that we’ve had three games of over ten threes. … We’re trading twos for threes. Obviously it’s played to our benefit to be able to make 13 threes.”

Beyond 3-pointers, Michigan’s offense struggled to break Miami’s tight coverage. The Wolverines shot layups at just an 8-for-17 clip despite their height advantage over the Redhawks, getting blocked or simply missing easy shots under the rim.

But in the second half, the Wolverines finally found success in other areas of the court. Finally getting consistent stops and quickly turning the ball up the court, Michigan garnered its momentum from its defense.

“When we get stops, it allows us to get paint touches,” Kim Barnes Arico said. “Laila got in transition and found Brett a couple of times, which was awesome. And then Jordan Hobbs got going in the fourth quarter too with some rebounds and some some buckets. When we start to play like that we could be really dangerous.”

The Wolverines looked most dangerous in the fourth quarter. When their lead dwindled to just six points at the end of the third frame, they went back to their bread and butter — the 3-point shot from Brett. Brett found the ball behind the arc once again, scoring back-to-back threes en route to an 8-for-11 performance from deep. She outscored the entire Redhawk offense from downtown and tied a career-high.

Michigan’s 3-point shooting has become its trademark, a saving grace that can drag it out of an offensive rut. But the Wolverines are going to need more varied offensive play going forward if they want to find sustainable success.