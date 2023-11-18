Playing the first of three games in a three-day span in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, the Michigan women’s basketball team looked to start the weekend off with a victory.

And while the Wolverines (3-0 overall) may have looked sluggish to start the game, they turned the game around with strong rebounding and defense, beating Middle Tennessee (2-2) 63-49.

Michigan struggled to garner any offensive momentum in the first quarter against its toughest opponent of the season, going through a five-minute scoring drought and turning the ball over six times. Down 11-6, the Wolverines were in need of spark — and graduate guard Lauren Hansen lit the match.

Hansen bookended an 8-0 Michigan drive with two three-point plays. The first began with a steal as Hansen scored a contested layup and free throw off an and-one. As time expired, Hansen carried that intensity and knocked down a much-needed triple that put the Wolverines up 14-11.

That success behind the arc in the first half wasn’t contained to just Hansen. Michigan tallied five 3-pointers from five different scorers.

On the defensive end, Hansen shined too. Despite being the Wolverines’ shortest player at 5-foot-8, Hansen led her team in rebounds with six in the first half and finished the game with seven in total.

Michigan dialed up the intensity to open up the second half by going on an 11-0 run and outscoring the Lady Raiders 18-15 in the third quarter. But turnovers continued to be an issue for the Wolverines as they gave up the ball five times in the third quarter. Travels, missed passes and stolen dribbles led to 16 points off turnovers for Middle Tennessee.

The Raiders did not go away quietly, making crafty mid-range jumpers and corner 3-pointers. But Middle Tennesee’s final effort wasn’t enough to stop the Wolverines, especially as junior guard Laila Phelia finally got into a rhythm. Phelia went 4-for-4 from the field and garnered 14 of her 20 points in the latter half of the game.

And late in the game on back-to-back possessions, Phelia swiped two steals, leading to four Michigan points that helped put the game out of reach for the Raiders.

The Wolverines were certainly hoping to play cleaner in its first road test of the season. But by holding a team that averaged 73.3 points per game to just 49, they showed that their defense can uplift the team when the offense is stagnant.