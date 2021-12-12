Following the recent tragedy in Oxford, Mich., the Michigan women’s basketball team will wear a special patch in Sunday’s match-up with Minnesota to commemorate Hana St. Juliana, a student who lost her life during the tragedy.

We have added this #OxfordStrong patch to our jerseys for tomorrow's game to pay tribute to Hana St. Juliana, who wore No. 52 for Oxford women's basketball.



We are honored to welcome the Oxford women's basketball programs to tomorrow's game at Crisler.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fXpK75thXH — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 11, 2021

It includes the initials for St. Juliana, a freshman at Oxford, and a ‘Block O’ to honor the Oxford community.

St. Juliana played high school volleyball and basketball. She made her high school debut the day before the tragedy, wearing the number 52.

The Oxford women’s basketball program will also be in attendance for Sunday’s game.