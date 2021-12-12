Following the recent tragedy in Oxford, Mich., the Michigan women’s basketball team will wear a special patch in Sunday’s match-up with Minnesota to commemorate Hana St. Juliana, a student who lost her life during the tragedy.
It includes the initials for St. Juliana, a freshman at Oxford, and a ‘Block O’ to honor the Oxford community.
St. Juliana played high school volleyball and basketball. She made her high school debut the day before the tragedy, wearing the number 52.
The Oxford women’s basketball program will also be in attendance for Sunday’s game.