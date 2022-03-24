After advancing to its second straight Sweet Sixteen, the No. 3 seed Michigan Women’s basketball team took a moment to reflect upon the magnitude of making back-to-back trips.

“I’ve been coaching a long time,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “I know a lot of great coaches that have never been to the Sweet Sixteen ever. For us to go back-to-back years is absolutely incredible.”

The Wolverines are one of only three teams in the Big Ten to have consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearances — the others being Maryland and Indiana. With last year being the Michigan’s first Sweet Sixteen appearance in program history, the Wolverines now have a greater goal:

Going to the Elite Eight.

It’s been a special year for this team, and the tournament heightens emotions with the knowledge that each game could very well be their last. Even if Saturday’s game is the end of the road, the Wolverines feel they still have a lot to be proud of.

“Everybody doesn’t get to the Sweet Sixteen,” senior forward Naz Hillmon said. “You never know when it’s gonna happen again. So we need to celebrate for our team. Taking some pride and being happy for our accomplishments as much as we are upset when the game doesn’t go our way.”

Barnes Arico is not taking any second for granted. The senior class in particular, headlined by a first-team All-American in Hillmon, has meant so much to this program and has cemented a legacy on the court. With arguably the best season in program history continuing, the Wolverines want to keep it going.

“I don’t want it to end,” Barnes Arico said. “I try to embrace every single practice and every single moment with them.”

Despite the celebrations, there will be a quick turnaround to focus on their Sweet Sixteen foe, No. 10-seeded South Dakota.

Many experts had Michigan facing off against Baylor, the team the Wolverines lost to in last year’s Sweet Sixteen, but the Coyotes made an emphatic statement, starting off with an 11-0 run and finishing the game shooting 8-of-16 from beyond the arc.

“The team that we’re going to play is an unbelievable team,” Barnes Arico said. “They showed that in the way that they were able to defend Baylor, so it should be an exciting game.”

As a result of South Dakota’s upset win, the Wolverines are now 4.5-point favorites to win that game and advance to their first Elite Eight in program history. But the Coyotes made a statement in knocking off the Bears, and Michigan can’t afford to overlook them.

“We cannot look past anyone or take anyone for granted,” Barnes Arico said. “Everyone’s a great team. There’s been a ton of upsets. There’s been plenty of great games. But we’re just excited for the opportunity to keep playing.”

This team knows how special it is to reach the Sweet Sixteen, let alone to do it for the second straight season. After losing to Baylor last year in overtime to end the season, Michigan hopes to use that as a learning tool.

“Having an opportunity to play in the Sweet Sixteen that came down to the wire definitely helps,” Barnes Arico said. “With our senior class coming back, we’ll have a little bit of confidence. Experience always helps. Experience is the best teacher.”