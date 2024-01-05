BLOOMINGTON — The Michigan women’s basketball team knew it was in for a test playing No. 14 Indiana on the road. Coming into the contest, the Hoosiers boasted a 10-game win streak — the longest active in the conference — and were unbeaten at home in the regular season last year.

But the Wolverines (11-4 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) were unable to break that streak as they found themselves drowning in Indiana’s (12-1, 3-0) wake, falling 80-59.

Michigan trailed early after the Hoosiers knocked down 38 points from the field without a miss, including three triples from guard Sydney Parrish. The Wolverines’ only defensive stop of the quarter came in the final eight seconds when graduate guard Elissa Brett took a charge, finally plugging a hole in Indiana’s free-flowing offense.

The Hoosiers’ first quarter was enough to put Michigan away, draining any chance of victory the Wolverines had harbored before they even managed to settle into the game.

“Indiana just jumped on us right away and we weren’t able to recover,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “They were making shot after shot after shot and going in transition. … They have an extreme amount of pace to their game. Once we settled in, it was an even game the rest of the second, third or fourth quarter. But you gotta come ready to play.”

Possession after possession, it seemed as though Indiana had an all-access pass to the basket that the Wolverines simply didn’t have, with every made shot pouring energy into an already electrified crowd. Even when junior guard Laila Phelia sank free throws or graduate guard Lauren Hansen knocked down a contested three, the Hoosiers appeared unphased.

The tide slowly started to turn in the second frame as Michigan garnered defensive stops, grabbed turnovers and drew two offensive fouls. Its offense remained steady, matching its 17-point first-quarter total and outscoring Indiana by two. Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes and Parrish both tallied two fouls and were forced to spend some time on the bench. But with the Hoosiers’ best players out of the game — even for a few minutes — the Wolverines could not capitalize.

“We were trying to be aggressive at them and trying to get (Parrish and Holmes) out of the game,” Barnes Arico said. “It’s eye-opening for the kids that are playing with us for the first time. This is life in the Big Ten regardless if it’s a top team in the country or the bottom team, everyone will throw their best at you.”

Heading into the half down 51-34, Michigan needed to continue chipping away at the lead. But no matter what defensive scheme they showed, the game flowed at Indiana’s pace. When the Wolverines played zone, the Hoosiers kicked the ball out for an open 3-pointer. When Michigan played man-to-man, Indiana sent the ball into the paint and battled their way to the basket.

Michigan’s struggles to take control of the game flowed into the third quarter as the Hoosiers cruised to an 11-2 run to start. Once again, the defensive stops that the Wolverines pooled weren’t enough. Any ripple they were able to place into Indiana’s offense was just that — a ripple.

Not even a fourth-quarter surge — something Michigan relied on in its wins against Harvard and then-No. 14 Ohio State — could keep it afloat. The Wolverines found streaks of momentum via Phelia’s lockdown defense or senior forward Elise Stuck’s drawn charge, but they could not translate that to the other end of the floor. Michigan began the final frame with a near-five-minute scoring drought as the Hoosiers’ starters were pulled from the game one-by-one.

“They’re a great team,” freshman forward Taylor Woodson said. “But I feel like our teammates, we can come together after this tough loss. It’s hard. … We’re gonna come back to practice, we’re gonna come to our next game and play hard. That’s all you can do really.”

The Wolverines couldn’t find solid ground after Indiana’s high-powered first quarter. And as the shots rained down in Assembly Hall, Michigan sunk.