The No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team entered Thursday’s showdown with Toledo looking to extend its 21-game home win streak. But the Rockets, touting an NCAA-best 13-game road win streak, were determined to spoil the Wolverines’ undefeated season and extend their own win streak.

And they succeeded.

In a meticulous manner, Toledo (7-2 overall) dismantled Michigan (9-1), 71-68, handing the Wolverines their first home loss since March 4, 2021.

After striking first with two quick scores, Michigan quickly went cold. Unable to consistently find the basket, the Wolverines ended the first quarter down by nine points.

It took half of the second quarter before Michigan seemed to finally find its footing. With no other player on the team making more than two shots from the field, the Wolverines used a strategy that has led them to success multiple times this season: getting the ball to graduate forward Emily Kiser.

Kiser, held scoreless in the first quarter, scored nine points in the second — three of them from the free throw line — as Michigan kept attempting to pull even with the Rockets, cutting the deficit to as few as five points with three minutes to go in the half. But once again, Toledo broke away and the Rockets took an eleven-point lead into halftime.

Each time it seemed like Michigan had harnessed some momentum, Toledo answered emphatically. Rockets’ guard Sophia Wiard scored 13 points in the first half, nine of which came from her 3-point shooting. But Toledo’s onslaught wasn’t just limited to Wiard. Forward Nan Garcia drew her defender outside play after play, often sinking a dagger in the face of the Michigan big she had forced into playing out of position.

Out of the halftime break — a moment the Wolverines have often utilized to turn the game around — it was more of the same; Michigan’s resolve wasn’t enough.

Just when the Wolverines found momentum, with a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Greta Kampschroeder cutting the deficit to just four points and sending the fans at Crisler into a frenzy, Toledo answered once again.

A steal and 3-pointer from Garcia killed all the momentum Michigan had swung. Garcia’s shot killed the Wolverines’ perfect season, too.

Michigan had one final chance to claw back. But yet again, the Rockets’ refused to relinquish the lead they had so painstakingly built through 35 minutes of play. In the process, it flirted with completing a comeback. Sophomore guard Laila Phelia, who had been uncharacteristically cold early, got hot in the final frame, including a layup to take the lead with 90 seconds to go.

In the final minute, the teams traded leads, but Toledo scored with 15 seconds to go and the Wolverines failed to score on the ensuing play.

Despite Michigan’s best efforts, the team’s fourth-quarter surge was too little, too late, and the Wolverines couldn’t complete the comeback.