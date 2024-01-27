EAST LANSING — A recurring theme over the Michigan women’s basketball team’s last two games has been limited action for Laila Phelia. Against Maryland on Wednesday, she saw an injury that prohibited her from playing in the third quarter.

But on Saturday against Michigan State, the junior guard sat for nearly the entire second and third quarters due to foul trouble. As a result of her limited action, the Wolverines couldn’t remedy a late third quarter push by the Spartans to keep the game within reach, despite strong first and final quarters from Phelia.

“She’s not 100%, and she obviously wanted to play today because of it being a rivalry game,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “Little did she know she was gonna get as many minutes because of foul trouble as she was because of the bum leg.”

Despite her injury, Phelia provided valuable contributions in the time she did play. In the first quarter she shot 4-for-4 from the field, including 1-for-1 from deep. Her nine points kept the Wolverines within four at the break, but didn’t keep her from picking up two early fouls. A third foul midway through the second quarter brought too much of a risk to keep her in the game, so she spent the rest of the half on the bench, not scoring any points in the quarter.

A mere 36 seconds into the second half, Phelia picked up another foul. As it was her fourth, she was forced to sit on the bench for the remainder of the quarter yet again.

“She’s a great player, and she’s been super great her whole career,” Spartans forward Julia Ayrault said. “ … (Michigan State guard Moria Joiner) made a great decision to drive on her and pick up a foul. It was a huge play for us … and it helped out momentum for sure.”

Phelia’s time on the bench allowed Michigan State to pull away at the end of the third quarter. A 7-0 run to start the third helped bring Michigan within single digits after it fell behind 18 at the half. But once Phelia was taken out of the game, the Spartans opened up a run of their own — once again besting the Wolverines by scoring 10 unanswered.

Not wanting to quit, Phelia returned at the beginning of the fourth quarter and played every second until the final buzzer. And her impact was a stark difference to the rest of the team’s.

Again going 4-for-4 from the field and 1-for-1 from behind the arc while adding three free throws, Phelia scored 12 points in the final quarter alone. In fact, she scored more individual points in the final frame than all of Michigan’s team in the second and third quarters — seven and 11, respectively.

Although Phelia played just 26 minutes, almost eight less than her season average 33.8, she had the most points of any player with 21 and the highest shooting percentage of any player at 73%.

Yet, it didn’t matter.

“She’s a great player, we’re obviously a different team when she’s on the court,” Barnes Arico said.

The Wolverines can’t rely on Phelia’s performance alone to dictate their success because when she’s not on the floor, Michigan plays statistically worse.

Had Phelia been on the court for most of the second and third quarters, the Wolverines could have been greatly impacted by her efficient scoring that was present in the first and fourth quarters. Because when she did return in the fourth — her contributions were too little, and far too late.