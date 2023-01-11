Up just 39-35 over Purdue at halftime, the No. 17 Michigan women’s basketball team needed a spark coming out of the locker room.

But success in the third quarter has been a rarity for the Wolverines. In the four games prior to Tuesday’s clash, they were outscored by 16 combined points in the third frame. Heading into West Lafayette, Michigan set a clear goal to come out stronger in the third quarter.

And the Wolverines did just that, flipping the script against the Boilermakers by using a third-quarter surge to secure a blowout victory. That turnaround stemmed from success in one fundamental facet of the game: rebounding.

Michigan out-rebounded Purdue on both the offensive and defensive glass, securing 11 and 22 boards, respectively, to the Boilermakers’ five and 15.

“We knew if we wanted to win this game, or really any game in the Big Ten, we’re going to have to out-rebound teams,” Nolan said postgame.

On the offensive end, the Wolverines’ rebounding efforts created 20 second-chance points — 12 of which came in the third quarter. Right out of the halftime break, graduate forward Emily Kiser secured an offensive rebound off fifth-year guard Leigha Brown’s missed 3-pointer, scoring a put-back layup and setting the tone for the uncharacteristically dominant third quarter.

With just under two minutes left in the quarter, senior guard Maddie Nolan grabbed her own rebound after a missed layup, giving Michigan another chance at the basket. After slinging the ball to Brown and getting herself open again, Nolan ended up knocking down a triple that propelled the Wolverines to their biggest lead of the game.

On the other end of the court, Michigan’s success on the glass only continued. The Wolverines consistently boxed out and positioned themselves strongly around the basket, limiting Purdue’s put-back opportunities and holding them to just six second-chance points throughout the entire matchup.

That effort mattered, especially considering Michigan’s most recent performance.

In their loss to No. 12 Iowa, the Wolverines gave up 17 second-chance points off of seven Hawkeyes offensive rebounds. As they geared up for the opportunity to bounce back against the Boilermakers, Nolan acknowledged that cleaning the glass was a “big focal point” in practice — and Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico echoed that focus.

“For us, it was really defensive (rebounding) too, because Iowa got the offensive (rebounds),” Barnes Arico said. “So we’re really trying to be a better defensive team, … (defensive rebounding is) an area where I was really challenging them to get better.”

Against Purdue, Michigan took that challenge a step further by displaying rebounding dominance on both sides of the floor. Fueled by hustle and tenacity, the Wolverines hauled in boards to burn the Boilermakers.

“A lot of times it is about positioning, but it’s also about wanting to go get the ball,” Nolan said. “That was big during practice this week.”

Even when Michigan couldn’t secure offensive or defensive boards, the Wolverines constantly put themselves in the mix, fighting for loose balls and making their presence felt. Those efforts paid dividends, even leading to fouls that put the ball right back in Michigan’s possession.

As the Wolverines progress through their conference schedule, each and every possession matters. In a tight Big Ten game, one shot can be the difference.

And rebounding is exactly what Michigan needs to continue doing in order to put itself in the best possible position — in the third quarter and beyond.