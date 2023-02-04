Walking into the press conference after defeating rival Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico had an added glint in her eyes.

It wasn’t because the 15-point win was a big upset or a win over a ranked opponent — her team was favored by a large margin. It was simply because the rivalry between the Wolverines and the Spartans means a lot to Barnes Arico, her team and women’s basketball.

“This game is really special,” Barnes Arico said Jan. 14 after the win. “It means a ton for both programs, I think it means a ton for our state to have … a significant amount (of fans) to come out and celebrate the state of Michigan and women’s basketball.”

Sunday, the Wolverines look to secure the meaningful rivalry win once again.

No. 18 Michigan was pleased with its performance in the showdown last month, which saw the Wolverines dominate both sides of the 3-point battle, handily win the turnover contest and make critical hustle plays. On the other side, however, Michigan State felt its performance left a lot to be desired.

The Spartans shot just 35% from the floor, significantly below their then-average 44%. They also went a damning 3-of-19 from deep that took them out of the game. Uncharacteristically high turnovers — including five first-quarter travels — further compounded their problems.

“They shot it well from the perimeter and we didn’t,” Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant — who won’t be coaching Sunday after being released from the hospital earlier this week — said Jan. 14. “And usually that’s kind of our thing is that we space the floor, we get by people, we penetrate, we kick, we do some things and we have people that can shoot and it just didn’t go (in). And we had too many turnovers in the first half which I thought contributed to some frustration too.”

The Spartans are unlikely to make many of those mistakes the second time around. They rank ninth in the nation in turnover margin and will be looking to rectify those uncharacteristic giveaways in their second matchup against their in-state rivals.

Michigan State will be the first opponent Michigan plays for a second time this season as Michigan enters the second half of conference play— and it will have to do so at the hostile Breslin Center.

Despite the Spartans’ poor conference record, they boast strong results at home. In December, Michigan State handed No. 4 Indiana what is still its only loss of the season. And less than three weeks ago, the Spartans took No. 6 Iowa into overtime before ultimately falling short of yet another upset.

Leaving East Lansing Sunday with a series sweep is easier said than done. And in a rivalry game like this, the Wolverines have always known that they will need to bring their all.

“It’s just going to be a 40-minute battle,” graduate forward Emily Kiser said Jan. 14. “No matter how each team plays, you’re gonna play the best basketball you can against your in-state rival.”

Last time out, Michigan played some of its most balanced basketball. This time, it might have to do so without sophomore guard Laila Phelia, the team’s leading scorer, who is day-to-day with a lower leg injury. Michigan State, on the other hand, didn’t deliver to nearly the extent it wanted to. When Crisler Center broke into “little sister” chants in the final minute of play, the Spartans already knew they hadn’t executed their game plan. That’s a mistake they firmly believe they’ll be able to rectify.

“Control the controllables,” Merchant said. “One of the things that we had to do was knock down shots from the arc. That was just something we had to be able to do against this defense the way they play. It’s what we knew going in. … So our turnovers and our three ball I thought were the two things that really needed to be better today.”

Michigan State hopes to perform up to its standards on Sunday. If the Spartans can do that, the game could look a lot different the second time around.

But if the Wolverines can deliver another stifling showing, they’ll likely exit the court flashing those same smiles — this time in East Lansing.